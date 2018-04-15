Construction Zone Changes Coming For Tulsa Drives

There’s a Tulsa traffic alert you need to know about for the week ahead.

Changes are coming this week to the construction zone on I-244.

Starting Monday morning at 9, the right two lanes of eastbound I-244 between Harvard and Yale will be closed.

That means only two lanes of the interstate will be open going east.

ODOT said it will be that way until early May.

Also, a road resurfacing project is set to begin on South Utica between East 11th and East 12th Streets.

Traffic will be narrowed to one lane in each direction.

The project is set to wrap up by Saturday.