Jury Selection Begins In Michael Bever Murder Trial

Jury selections begins Monday morning in the murder trial for 19-year-old Michael Bever. Michael Bever is accused of working with his older brother Robert Bever to stab their parents and three siblings to death in 2015.

The younger Bever faces five first-degree murder charges and one count of assault and battery with intent to kill.

Older brother Robert Bever was convicted in September of 2016 and is facing life in prison. Michael Bever pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity, and evaluations have prolonged his trial.

Just this last week a judge ruled there is no proof prosecutor Sara McAmis mishandled evidence, so she will continue with the case. If Michael Bever is found guilty, the sentencing option of life without parole is still on the table.