Jury Selection Begins In Michael Bever Murder Trial

Two teens were arrested Sunday morning after leading Tulsa Police on a chase.More >>
Two teens were arrested Sunday morning after leading Tulsa Police on a chase.More >>
A LeFlore County man is in jail accused of shooting and killing his wife.More >>
A LeFlore County man is in jail accused of shooting and killing his wife.More >>
Jury selections begins Monday morning in the murder trial for 19-year-old Michael Bever, accused of stabbing his parents and three siblings to death in 2015.More >>
Jury selections begins Monday morning in the murder trial for 19-year-old Michael Bever, accused of stabbing his parents and three siblings to death in 2015.More >>
The attorney for Michael Bever wants a fresh look at what could be an important piece of evidence. Friday, they were in court and the judge ordered them to work it out without her.More >>
The attorney for Michael Bever wants a fresh look at what could be an important piece of evidence. Friday, they were in court and the judge ordered them to work it out without her.More >>
How safe are Oklahoma?s bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.
The News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.
Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!
Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.
Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.
Join Lori and local homicide detectives as they search for Cold Case clues.
What can you do to survive a crime? Find advice for personal safety here.
Looking for a website you heard mentioned on