Broken Arrow Schools Making Up Time Lost To Teacher Walkout

Broken Arrow students and teachers will be back in class Monday morning after two weeks out of school, but they'll have to make up the time lost from the walkout. Broken Arrow school leaders say the last day of school is now set for May 30th.
District leaders say they had to sit down and figure out how to make up for time lost with students missing 10 school days due to the walkout. They say each day will now be 30 minutes longer - school will start 15 minutes earlier and end 15 minutes later.
Complete Coverage: School Shutdown
The district says it's also giving up "late start Wednesdays" so every day of the week, students have to be at school at the same time.
Bus routes will also run 15 minutes earlier to match the early start times. School leaders say they'll still send a group of teachers to the capitol each day to talk with lawmakers.
