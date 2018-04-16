'Project Cuffway' Fashion Show Raises Money For Pancreatic Resea - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

'Project Cuffway' Fashion Show Raises Money For Pancreatic Research

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

The third annual Project Cuffway fashion show brought out some of the most creative designs yet. Outfits were created solely from packaging from Rustic Cuff, things like tissue paper, felt bags and boxes.

Designers spent hours creating the outfits in nine different categories from little bitties up to cocktail and bridal. Seventy different outfits in all were modeled. The winners took home some great prizes.

4/23/2016 Related Story: Rustic Cuff Fans Raise $125,000 For Pancreatic Cancer Foundation

But the big winner was the National Pancreas Foundation, receiving a check for $210,000 for research.

Founder and CEO Jill Donovan hosted the event. Her dad passed away from pancreatic cancer, and this is her way of honoring his memory. News On 6 anchor LeAnne Taylor served as emcee for the night, and several members of the News On 6 team attended the event.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.