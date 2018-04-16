'Project Cuffway' Fashion Show Raises Money For Pancreatic Research

The third annual Project Cuffway fashion show brought out some of the most creative designs yet. Outfits were created solely from packaging from Rustic Cuff, things like tissue paper, felt bags and boxes.

Designers spent hours creating the outfits in nine different categories from little bitties up to cocktail and bridal. Seventy different outfits in all were modeled. The winners took home some great prizes.

But the big winner was the National Pancreas Foundation, receiving a check for $210,000 for research.

Founder and CEO Jill Donovan hosted the event. Her dad passed away from pancreatic cancer, and this is her way of honoring his memory. News On 6 anchor LeAnne Taylor served as emcee for the night, and several members of the News On 6 team attended the event.