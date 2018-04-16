Walmart Plans Upgrades To Several Local Stores - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

TULSA, Oklahoma -

Walmart says it plans to spend around $42 million remodeling 12 of its Oklahoma stores over the next year, including locations in Tulsa, Sand Springs and Broken Arrow. They plan to implement several in-store and online practices to help their customers save time and money, a news release states.

The company reported a sales growth of 2.1 percent for the last fiscal year and credits some of that to options like curb pickup. They plan to expand that service to more Oklahoma stores.

Other new practices include scan and go where customers can scan items with their phones while shopping then pay "instantly," and pickup towers that the company says makes curb pickup even faster. 

Local stores are:

  • Broken Arrow at 3900 East Hillside Drive
  • Sand Springs at 220 South Highway 97
  • Tulsa at 9411 South Delaware Avenue

