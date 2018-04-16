Stolen Truck Runs Out Of Gas During Tulsa Pursuit, Police Say

Tulsa Police are searching for 36-year-old Dameon Leathers. Leathers is wanted for first-degree murder. He’s suspected to be involved in the death of 50-year-old Howard Thompson.More >>
Tulsa Police say a suspect was captured when the truck he'd stolen ran out of gas Monday morning.More >>
