Stolen Truck Runs Out Of Gas During Tulsa Pursuit, Police Say

Tulsa Police say a suspect was captured when the truck he'd stolen ran out of gas Monday morning. Police say the truck was taken from the Sapulpa Car-Mart lot at 20 East Taft.

Tulsa police spotted the vehicle near 91st and Memorial and tried to pull the driver over. The driver refused to stop, and there was a short pursuit.

The truck ran out of gas near the intersection of Interstate 44 and Lewis. The male suspect was taken to jail.