Tulsa Homicide Suspect Added To Most Wanted List

Dameon Leathers. [Tulsa Police Department] Dameon Leathers. [Tulsa Police Department]
TULSA, Oklahoma -

A man wanted for a Tulsa homicide is not on the ‘Most Wanted’ list.

Tulsa Police are searching for 36-year-old Dameon Leathers.

Leathers is wanted for first-degree murder. He’s suspected to be involved in the death of 50-year-old Howard Thompson.

Thompson, 50, was found shot in his driveway near 56th Street North and Hartford on April 7, 2018.

Sergeant Dave Walker said during their investigation they got a tip about a broken-down truck at the crime scene.

4/10/2018 Related Story: Broken Down Truck Leads Tulsa Police To Homicide Suspects - One Arrested, Other On The Run

He said they found the truck parked at a nearby apartment complex and that surveillance video from there led them to Leathers and Lloyd Clemons.

Anyone with information as to Leathers’ location is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.

Clemons has already been arrested.

4/12/2018 Related Story: 'I Steal. I Don’t Kill,' Says Man Arrested For Tulsa Homicide

