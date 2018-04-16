Tulsa Public Schools Releases Plan For Making Up Time Lost In Wa - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Tulsa Public Schools Releases Plan For Making Up Time Lost In Walkout

By: Richard Clark, NewsOn6.com
Tulsa Public Schools released its plan for dealing with time lost by the teacher walkout over the last two weeks.

The district released the following statement:

-Pending approval by the Tulsa Board of Education, the last day of school for the 2017-2018 school year will be Thursday, May 31. There have been no changes to the length of the school day.

-The window for completion of state assessments will run from Wednesday, April 18 – Friday, April 27 for students taking the paper version and from Wednesday, April 18 – Friday, May 4 for students taking the web-based version.

-High school graduations will continue as planned. 

The plan has to be approved by the school board. It's on the agenda for the board's meeting tonight at 6:30.

The district also says it needs 500-600 volunteer test proctors to assist with administration of the state assessment. Anyone interested in serving as test proctors should contact Mikeal Vaughn at vaughmi@tulsaschools.org.

