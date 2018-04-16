Tulsa Public Schools Releases Plan For Making Up Time Lost In Walkout

Tulsa Public Schools released its plan for dealing with time lost by the teacher walkout over the last two weeks.

The district released the following statement:

-Pending approval by the Tulsa Board of Education, the last day of school for the 2017-2018 school year will be Thursday, May 31. There have been no changes to the length of the school day.

-The window for completion of state assessments will run from Wednesday, April 18 – Friday, April 27 for students taking the paper version and from Wednesday, April 18 – Friday, May 4 for students taking the web-based version.

-High school graduations will continue as planned.

The plan has to be approved by the school board. It's on the agenda for the board's meeting tonight at 6:30.

The district also says it needs 500-600 volunteer test proctors to assist with administration of the state assessment. Anyone interested in serving as test proctors should contact Mikeal Vaughn at vaughmi@tulsaschools.org.