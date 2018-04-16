Oklahoma School Districts Making Up Time After Teacher Walkout

Now that classes are back in session after hundreds of districts closed during the teacher walkout, districts are figuring out how to make up the time.

Below is a list of school districts that have released information, or where information will be released, with how schedules will change to make up lost time.

Allen Bowden

Classes will now start at 7:45 a.m. and will end at 3:30 p.m.

Morning buses will arrive 10 minutes early and the afternoon buses will be 15 minutes later.

Latchkey will still be at 7:00 a.m.

PAWS is over at 5:30 p.m.

Bartlesville

"The eight-day suspension means that the district’s elementary and middle school students are scheduled to have their final day of class on Wednesday, May 30. Bartlesville High School students are scheduled to have their final day of class on Thursday, May 31. Commencement for graduating seniors will still be on Friday, May 25. After the schools reopen, the administration will begin examining when final exams might be conducted and how to best address student and parent concerns about family plans, student jobs, and other scheduled events after Memorial Day."

Beggs

A revised 2017-2018 district calendar can be found here.

Berryhill

Classes will be closed Monday, April 16 and will resume Tuesday, April 17.

Classes will begin at 8:00 a.m. and end at 3:02 p.m.

The last day of school will be Monday, May 21.

Bixby

"Beginning Monday April 16:

Secondary schools will begin 15 minutes early and dismiss 25 minutes late, every day until late May (date will be posted soon, after approval from State Dept of Education). Bus schedules will run accordingly - 15 minutes early in the morning and 25 minutes late in the afternoon.

Elementary schools will begin 10 minutes early and dismiss 30 minutes late, every day until late May (date will be posted soon, after approval from State Dept of Education). Bus schedules will run accordingly - 10 minutes early in the morning and 30 minutes late in the afternoon.

These extended days (each 40 minutes longer) will make up 3 full school days.

Then we will attend school through Friday, May 25th (which makes up the 4th day). That will be students’ last day, and our school year will not need to be extended past Memorial Day."

Broken Arrow

District leaders said they are going to have longer days. The district said school days will start 15 minutes earlier and will end 15 minutes later.

Bus routes will run 15 minutes earlier to match the new times.

Broken Arrow school leaders also said the last day of school is now set for May 30th.

Caney Valley

"Our school board at the March board meeting granted me the authority to suspend classes for up to ten (10) days in support of education. Our teachers and support staff have been to the capitol each day talking to legislators to increase educational funding. I am proud of their efforts.

"At last night’s board meeting the board voted to make up the first two days of the suspension of classes (April 2 and 3rd) as the two remaining snow days we had left on May 4th and May 11. If the suspension of classes continues past this Friday we will be adding one day of school to our calendar for each day missed beginning on May 18. Graduation will remain set on the school calendar for Thursday, May 17."

Catoosa

"After the Board of Education has an opportunity to discuss and approve a plan, a revised calendar will be posted on our school website so that you will know how we will be making up the 8 days of instruction that were missed. The first makeup day could be as early as Friday, April 20th! I will let you know as soon as possible."

Claremore

High school and the junior high school will start at 8:15 a.m. and will end at 4:00 p.m.

All elementary schools will begin at 7:45 a.m. and will be dismissed at 3:15 p.m.

Bus routes for pickup will run at their normal times. Afternoon bus routes will drop off students 30 minutes later.

Last day of school is May 25

Collinsville

"The school calendar will be adjusted to where we will be in every Friday for the rest of April and the month of May. The last day of school will remain May 24th."

Coweta

Daily schedules will be adjusted by about 10 minutes before and after school each day until the last day of school on May 25.

Bus routes will begin 10 minutes early in the morning and will drop of students 10 minutes late in the afternoon.

You can find a schedule for the time changes here.

Dewey

School will open at 8:10 a.m. and be dismissed at 3:33 p.m.

NOTICE: Please read regarding the opening of school on Wednesday, April 11th. pic.twitter.com/g0tK2BuLkj — Dewey Public Schools (@DeweyK12_org) April 11, 2018

Glenpool

"Classes will resume on Monday, April 16, 2018. The Board of Education will, at a future meeting, take action to move to a schedule of 1080 hours. Based upon that decision and final calculations, the final day of classes will then be Friday, May 25, 2018, which will be designated as an early release day for students."

Haskell



Henryetta

Classes will resume Tuesday, April 17, from 8:00 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.

Jenks

The district doesn't have a plan yet to make up time lost during the walkout. As of now, the last day of school is May 31st, but it's not clear if that date will move or if hours will be tacked on the end of the days.

The district is saying they will let everyone know and indicated one of the things they're waiting on is the school board's decision. Their next meeting is April 19th - on Thursday. They also say they will let parents and teachers know how "end of year testing" will be scheduled.

Kansas

"We will extend our school day by 40 mins starting Monday, April 16. Buses will run 15 min earlier in the morning and arrive 25 min later in the afternoon. Breakfast will start at 7:45-8:10 am. Classes will start at 8:15 am. School will be dismissed at 3::40 pm. Last day for students is Tuesday, May 22, 2018."

Ketchum

"We will be back in school on Monday and will continue to support the efforts at the capitol by sending a delegation group. We will also be in school on Friday, April 13th which was scheduled to be a snow day. At this point, we have enough hours banked to cover the additional four days. It is our sincere hope that the revenue bills passed and awaiting signatures will indeed cover the services they were specified for and schools can get back to normal. If this happens and we do not miss any more school, our last day is still scheduled for May 11th."

Keys

"We will be going 5 day weeks the remainder of the school year until May 17th. The time of the school day will remain 8:00-4:00."

Kinta

Classes will resume Monday, April 16.

Fore the remainder of the year, school will start at 8:00 a.m. and end at 4:00 p.m.

School will also be in session for Friday, April 20; Friday, April 27; Friday, May 4; and Friday, May 11.

Mannford

"Mannford Public Schools will be open Friday, April 13th, 2018...The final day of school will be Thursday, May 24th."

McAlester

McCord

"Classes will resume Monday, April 16th. The school day will be 8:10 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., daily, pending the board approval.

Morris

Muskogee



Nowata

School resumes Monday, April 16. School day will be from 8:05 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Okmulgee

Classes resume Tuesday, April 17 at 7:45 a.m.

Oologah

"The 10-day suspension from the walkout means that students are scheduled to have their final day of class on Friday, May 25. To make up missed time and make sure the last day of school is before Memorial Day, we will be adding 37 minutes to each school day. Classes will start at 8:00 a.m. and end at 3:32 p.m. Commencement for graduating seniors will remain on Saturday, May 19."

Osage Hills

Last day for students is May 25.

Owasso

"We will resume school next Monday, April 16th. The last day of school will be Friday, June 1st. We will accomplish this schedule by adding 20 minutes to the start of each day and adding 30 minutes to the end of each day."

Pawhuska

School resume Monday, April 16. You can find a schedule here.

Sand Springs

"So that we can still end the 2017-2018 school year on May 25th for students, every school is extending the day by 15 minutes. This will take effect Monday, April 16, 2018, and continue through May 25, 2018. You can find a schedule here.

Sapulpa

Tentative last day of school is May 29.

Sequoyah

School will be in session May 4; May 7; May 17; May 18; May 21; May 22.

Skiatook

"State law requires a school district to attend school for 175 days with 5 professional development days or to complete a minimum of 1080 hours. The use of the hours method was adopted for emergency situations that may come up in school districts. We have decided to use that method this year and will calculate our school year based on the 1080 hours. Based on that method we have enough school hours banked to allow us to not have to extend the school year. Our last day of school will remain the same, which is May 18."

Sperry

You can find a revised district calendar here

Stillwater

Tahlequah

"Tahlequah Public Schools will be back in session on Monday, April 16. School will begin at the regular start time for the remainder of the school year due to the cancellation of Late Start Mondays. Start time for Sequoyah Elementary is at 8 a.m.; the start time for the elementary and middle school sites is 8:10; and the start time for the high school is at 8:05."

Tulsa Public Schools

Pending approval by the Tulsa Board of Education, the last day of school for the 2017-2018 school year will be Thursday, May 31. There have been no changes to the length of the school day.

The window for completion of state assessments will run from Wednesday, April 18 – Friday, April 27 for students taking the paper version and from Wednesday, April 18 – Friday, May 4 for students taking the web-based version.

High school graduations will continue as planned.

Union

Beginning Monday, April 16, Union will add 25 minutes to the school day and June 1 will be the last day of the year.

Late-start Fridays have been cancelled for the remainder of the year and school times will begin the same Monday through Friday.

Union's extended day program will open at 7:00 a.m. and close at 6:00 p.m. as normal.

Verdigris

"On Monday, April 9, 2018, the Verdigris School Board approved an updated calendar for the days missed prior to April 11th. Those four days will be made up on the Fridays of April 27th, May 4th, and May 11th, and Wednesday, May 23rd. The Verdigris School Board will have a Special Meeting to address the two additional days that need to be made up."