New Motions Filed In Bixby Rape Case - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

New Motions Filed In Bixby Rape Case

Posted: Updated:
BIXBY, Oklahoma -

Attorneys for the Bixby football players charged with rape want a judge to give them the phones of a police detective and two assistant prosecutors.

The district attorney said the request is outrageous.

All four football players – Samuel Lakin, 17; Joe Wood, 16; William Thomas, 17; and Colton Cable, 17 - will be in court Tuesday as a judge decides if there’s enough evidence to make them stand trial.

3/7/2018 Related Story: Bixby Students Charged With Rape Plead Not Guilty

Prosecutors said the four boys raped a fellow teammate last fall, but, attorneys for the boys said there was not rape.

Rogers County District Attorney Matt Ballard wants a judge to throw out a request by the boys' attorneys to seize the phones of a Bixby police detective, an assistant prosecutor, and the relative of the victim who works at the Tulsa County D.A.'s office.

Attorneys for the players said the phone would show that relative is friends with the detective and the prosecutor, which would make them biased in the case.

Ballard said the cell phones contain too much confidential information about other cases and should not be handed over.

Ballard also said a statement made, most likely by Lakin, should be used against all the players in the case. Court documents say the other three players heard Lakin say something to the effect of, "The deeper it gets, the louder he screams," when the victim was being sexually assaulted.

Lakin’s attorney wants the judge to give Lakin his phone back, which was seized in November and searched by investigators in January.

The judge is expected to handle all these issues at a hearing Tuesday.

Special Features

Bridge Tracker

How safe are Oklahoma?s bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

Fallen Heroes

The News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!

Murrah Bombing Timeline

Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Cold Cases

    Join Lori and local homicide detectives as they search for Cold Case clues.

  • Crime Survival Guide

    What can you do to survive a crime? Find advice for personal safety here.

  • Links

    Looking for a website you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.