Nowata County Man Missing, Endangered - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Nowata County Man Missing, Endangered

Posted: Updated:
By: Dee Duren, NewsOn6.com
Connect
John Daniels photo released from Nowata County Sheriff's Office. John Daniels photo released from Nowata County Sheriff's Office.
NOWATA COUNTY, Oklahoma -

Nowata County Sheriff's Office has issued a Silver Alert for a 77-year-old man. John Daniels was last seen around 5:30 p.m. April 15 in Delaware. The Department of Public Safety said he may be driving a 1996 blue Chevrolet pickup with Oklahoma tags CRC-779 and a GMC front grill.

A white and tan dog may be with him. 

Daniels is considered to be in imminent danger of serious bodily injury or death due to a disability. Authorities say he is under guardianship and unable to handle his own affairs.

The Silver Alert did not include a description, but he appears to have brownish gray hair and brown eyes from a photo included in the release. 

If you see him, call 911.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.