Nowata County Man Missing, Endangered

Nowata County Sheriff's Office has issued a Silver Alert for a 77-year-old man. John Daniels was last seen around 5:30 p.m. April 15 in Delaware. The Department of Public Safety said he may be driving a 1996 blue Chevrolet pickup with Oklahoma tags CRC-779 and a GMC front grill.

A white and tan dog may be with him.

Daniels is considered to be in imminent danger of serious bodily injury or death due to a disability. Authorities say he is under guardianship and unable to handle his own affairs.

The Silver Alert did not include a description, but he appears to have brownish gray hair and brown eyes from a photo included in the release.

If you see him, call 911.