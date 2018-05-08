The Latest: Cuomo appoints special prosecutor

Hawaii's Kilauea volcano has destroyed 26 homes and spewed lava hundreds of feet into the air, leaving evacuated residents unsure how long they might be displaced

Hawaii's Kilauea volcano has destroyed 26 homes and spewed lava hundreds of feet into the air, leaving evacuated residents unsure how long they might be displaced

Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons have been inducted into the New Jersey Hall of Fame, but it was Bruce Springsteen who stole what could have been Meryl Streep's show

Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons have been inducted into the New Jersey Hall of Fame, but it was Bruce Springsteen who stole what could have been Meryl Streep's show

Springsteen escorts Van Zandt in to New Jersey Hall of Fame

Springsteen escorts Van Zandt in to New Jersey Hall of Fame

Melania Trump has launched her long-awaited first lady initiative to focus on issues that children confront. She's calling it "Be Best."

Melania Trump has launched her long-awaited first lady initiative to focus on issues that children confront. She's calling it "Be Best."

Melania Trump debuts 'Be Best' campaign for kids' well-being

Melania Trump debuts 'Be Best' campaign for kids' well-being

Trump, Haspel trying to convince Democrats that she's the right person to lead the CIA

Trump, Haspel trying to convince Democrats that she's the right person to lead the CIA

Trump on his CIA choice: 'Too tough on terror' for the Dems?

Trump on his CIA choice: 'Too tough on terror' for the Dems?

Trump, Haspel trying to convince Democrats that she's the right person to lead the CIA

Trump, Haspel trying to convince Democrats that she's the right person to lead the CIA

Trump on his CIA choice: 'Too tough on terror' for the Dems?

Trump on his CIA choice: 'Too tough on terror' for the Dems?

U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions says a 'zero-tolerance' policy toward people who enter the United States illegally may cause families to be separated while parents are prosecuted

U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions says a 'zero-tolerance' policy toward people who enter the United States illegally may cause families to be separated while parents are prosecuted

New love was in the air on the Met gala red carpet, with fresh couples showing their unity

New love was in the air on the Met gala red carpet, with fresh couples showing their unity

The Latest: New love in the air on the Met gala red carpet

The Latest: New love in the air on the Met gala red carpet

New love was in the air on the Met gala red carpet, with fresh couples showing their unity

New love was in the air on the Met gala red carpet, with fresh couples showing their unity

The Latest: New love in the air on the Met gala red carpet

The Latest: New love in the air on the Met gala red carpet

New York's attorney general is resigning amid allegations he physically abused four women with whom he was romantically involved or had romantic interactions

New York's attorney general is resigning amid allegations he physically abused four women with whom he was romantically involved or had romantic interactions

A collection of artwork put together by billionaire David Rockefeller that includes pieces from Pablo Picasso, Claude Monet and Georgia O'Keeffe is going up for auction.

A collection of artwork put together by billionaire David Rockefeller that includes pieces from Pablo Picasso, Claude Monet and Georgia O'Keeffe is going up for auction.

(Christie's Images Ltd. 2018 via AP). This photo provided by Christie's Images Ltd. 2018 shows Claude Monet's, "Nymphéas en fleur," ("Flowering Water Lilies") painted 1914-1917. The painting, part of the collection of oil-family scion David Rockefeller...

(Christie's Images Ltd. 2018 via AP). This photo provided by Christie's Images Ltd. 2018 shows Claude Monet's, "Nymphéas en fleur," ("Flowering Water Lilies") painted 1914-1917. The painting, part of the collection of oil-family scion David Rockefeller...

Authorities are set to resume excavation work in a wooded area northeast of Detroit for the remains of a 12-year-old girl and the bodies of up to six other girls reported missing.

Authorities are set to resume excavation work in a wooded area northeast of Detroit for the remains of a 12-year-old girl and the bodies of up to six other girls reported missing.

(Michigan Department of Corrections via AP). In this March 6, 2017 photo released by the Michigan Department of Corrections, Arthur Ream is shown. Police are digging in woods northeast of Detroit near where the body of a 13-year-old girl who went missi...

(Michigan Department of Corrections via AP). In this March 6, 2017 photo released by the Michigan Department of Corrections, Arthur Ream is shown. Police are digging in woods northeast of Detroit near where the body of a 13-year-old girl who went missi...

A newly announced Republican-Conservative candidate for New York attorney general is asking who knew about the allegations that led to the downfall of Democrat Eric Schneiderman.

A newly announced Republican-Conservative candidate for New York attorney general is asking who knew about the allegations that led to the downfall of Democrat Eric Schneiderman.

(AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File). FILE - In this Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2017, file photo, New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman speaks at a news conference in New York. Schneiderman, who had taken on high-profile roles as an advocate for women's issues a...

(AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File). FILE - In this Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2017, file photo, New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman speaks at a news conference in New York. Schneiderman, who had taken on high-profile roles as an advocate for women's issues a...

Federal authorities have charged a 27-year-old Chicago man in the shooting of an ATF agent in Chicago.

Federal authorities have charged a 27-year-old Chicago man in the shooting of an ATF agent in Chicago.

(Chicago Police Department via AP). This 2017 photo from a prior arrest provided by the Chicago Police Department, shows Ernesto Godinez. Federal authorities charged Godinez Tuesday, May 8, 2018 in the shooting of an ATF agent in Chicago last week. God...

(Chicago Police Department via AP). This 2017 photo from a prior arrest provided by the Chicago Police Department, shows Ernesto Godinez. Federal authorities charged Godinez Tuesday, May 8, 2018 in the shooting of an ATF agent in Chicago last week. God...

New video shows officers joking with three black people considering suing over what they say was an excessive response to a racially motivated 911 call in Southern California.

New video shows officers joking with three black people considering suing over what they say was an excessive response to a racially motivated 911 call in Southern California.

Two purported sons of Charles Manson may be out of the running in the legal battle over the infamous cult leader's estate.

Two purported sons of Charles Manson may be out of the running in the legal battle over the infamous cult leader's estate.

(AP Photo/Brian Melley). Matthew Lentz, who says he was fathered by convicted murderer Charles Manson at an orgy, stands outside Los Angeles Superior Court Tuesday, May 8, 2018. He carried letters he said Manson sent him from prison and hoped to show t...

(AP Photo/Brian Melley). Matthew Lentz, who says he was fathered by convicted murderer Charles Manson at an orgy, stands outside Los Angeles Superior Court Tuesday, May 8, 2018. He carried letters he said Manson sent him from prison and hoped to show t...

Charles Manson's purported sons could be out of estate fight

Charles Manson's purported sons could be out of estate fight

Congress is asking its watchdog agency to investigate how the Pentagon handles child-on-child sex assaults on U.S. military bases.

Congress is asking its watchdog agency to investigate how the Pentagon handles child-on-child sex assaults on U.S. military bases.

(AP Photo/Charles Dharapak, File). FILE - This March 27, 2008, file photo, shows the Pentagon in Washington. Military officials want to limit congressional efforts to address sexual assaults among service members’ children, even as new data show the pr...

(AP Photo/Charles Dharapak, File). FILE - This March 27, 2008, file photo, shows the Pentagon in Washington. Military officials want to limit congressional efforts to address sexual assaults among service members’ children, even as new data show the pr...

Many members of the kink community are outraged that Eric Schneiderman, in resigning as New York's attorney general, depicted his alleged violence toward several women as "role-playing and other consensual sexual activity.".

Many members of the kink community are outraged that Eric Schneiderman, in resigning as New York's attorney general, depicted his alleged violence toward several women as "role-playing and other consensual sexual...

(AP Photo/Mike Groll, File). FILE - In this May 2, 2016, file photo, New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman talks to media members after Law Day at the Court of Appeals in Albany, N.Y. Schneiderman resigned from office Monday, May 7, 2018, after s...

(AP Photo/Mike Groll, File). FILE - In this May 2, 2016, file photo, New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman talks to media members after Law Day at the Court of Appeals in Albany, N.Y. Schneiderman resigned from office Monday, May 7, 2018, after s...

The candidates for California sparred over issues from immigration and taxes to infidelity in the last major debate of the race for California governor.

The candidates for California sparred over issues from immigration and taxes to infidelity in the last major debate of the race for California governor.

(Aric Crabb/San Jose Mercury News-Bay Area News Group via AP). Democratic gubernatorial candidate Gavin Newsom speaks during a debate at the California Theatre, Tuesday, May 8, 2018, in San Jose, Calif.

(Aric Crabb/San Jose Mercury News-Bay Area News Group via AP). Democratic gubernatorial candidate Gavin Newsom speaks during a debate at the California Theatre, Tuesday, May 8, 2018, in San Jose, Calif.

Hawaii County officials issued mandatory evacuation orders Tuesday for any stragglers in Lanipuna Gardens to leave immediately after two new fissures opened and were emitting dangerous gases.

Hawaii County officials issued mandatory evacuation orders Tuesday for any stragglers in Lanipuna Gardens to leave immediately after two new fissures opened and were emitting dangerous gases.

(Hollyn Johnson/Hawaii Tribune-Herald via AP). A fissure erupts near the intersection of Kahukai Street and Leilani Avenue in Leilani Estates, Tuesday, May 8, 2018, in Pahoa, Hawaii. Hawaii County officials issued mandatory evacuation orders for two ne...

(Hollyn Johnson/Hawaii Tribune-Herald via AP). A fissure erupts near the intersection of Kahukai Street and Leilani Avenue in Leilani Estates, Tuesday, May 8, 2018, in Pahoa, Hawaii. Hawaii County officials issued mandatory evacuation orders for two ne...

(AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File). FILE - In this March 21, 2016, file photo, New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman speaks during a news conference in New York. Schneiderman, who had taken on high-profile roles as an advocate for women's issues and an ...

(AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File). FILE - In this Friday, Feb. 17, 2017, file photo, New York State Attorney General Eric Schneiderman sits at his desk in his office in New York. Schneiderman, who had taken on high-profile roles as an advocate for wom...

(AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File). FILE - In this Sept. 6, 2017, file photo, New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman, at podium, speaks at a news conference in New York, surrounded by beneficiaries of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program an...

(AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File). FILE - In this Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2017, file photo, New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman speaks at a news conference in New York. Schneiderman, who had taken on high-profile roles as an advocate for women's issues a...

NEW YORK (AP) - The Latest on the resignation of New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman following accusations of physical abuse from four women (all times local):

8 p.m.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (KWO'-moh) has appointed a special prosecutor to investigate allegations of abuse by New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman (SHNEYE'-dur-muhn).

Cuomo late Tuesday said Nassau District Attorney Madeline Singas will investigate and possibly prosecute "any and all matters concerning the public allegations" against Schneiderman.

Cuomo says Singas also will probe whether Schneiderman used his staff or office resources to facilitate the alleged abusive liaisons.

Four women accused the Democrat of physical violence in a New Yorker article.

Schneiderman, who has resigned, has implied his conduct was either welcomed by the women, or was not as they described.

___

3:30 p.m.

Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey says the resignation of New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman was "absolutely right" following allegations of violence against women by the fellow Democrat.

Healey has joined Schneiderman in several lawsuits against the Trump administration and Healey told reporters Tuesday that the work of their offices will forge ahead.

Healey signed onto a lawsuit led by Schneiderman last month challenging the administration's decision to add a citizenship question to the federal census.

Healey called the allegations against Schneiderman "troubling and disturbing" but says the office of attorney general is always bigger than one AG.

The women described being slapped and choked, verbally abused and threatened by Schneiderman.

Schneiderman has implied his conduct was either welcomed by the women, or was not as they described.

___

2:15 p.m.

Long Island prosecutors say they are also investigating allegations of abuse by New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman.

Four women accused the Democrat of physical violence in a New Yorker article. The women say some of the alleged abuse occurred in the Hamptons in Suffolk County and one says he drove drunk there.

Two of the women went on the record and said Schneiderman hit them without their consent and often after drinking.

Schneiderman says he engaged in "role-playing and other consensual sexual activity," but didn't assault anyone. He didn't address the drunken driving claim.

Neither woman filed police complaints, but both say they sought out medical attention.

New York police Commissioner James O'Neill says they will work with the district attorney's office on investigating the allegations in New York.

___

1:15 p.m.

New York lawmakers are beginning the task of selecting the state's next attorney general, less than a day after two-term Democrat Eric Schneiderman's stunning downfall amid allegations that he physically abused four women.

Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie said after a closed-door meeting with fellow Democrats who control the chamber Tuesday that only the protocols of appointing a successor to Schneiderman were discussed.

He says they haven't yet started talking about specific candidates.

State law gives the Legislature the authority to appoint a successor to the attorney general with a joint vote by the Senate and Assembly. Since Democrats hold the overall majority of the 213 total seats, the next attorney general likely will be a Democrat.

Any appointment would be temporary, however. The office is up for re-election in November.

___

8:45 a.m.

The Manhattan District Attorney's Office says it is opening a criminal investigation into accusations of physical abuse by New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman (SHNEYE'-dur-muhn).

Four women accused the Democrat of physical violence in a New Yorker article published Monday evening.

Two of the women went on the record, saying Schneiderman repeatedly hit them, often after drinking, and without their consent.

Schneiderman says he engaged in "role-playing and other consensual sexual activity," but didn't assault anyone. He later said that he would resign at the end of business Tuesday.

Neither woman filed any police complaints, but both say they sought out medical attention and confided in people close to them about the abuse.

The NYPD said it had not received any complaints of abuse but would investigate any complaints that are made.

___

8:30 a.m.

A spokeswoman for the New York Attorney General's office says a temporary replacement has been chosen after Eric Schneiderman resigned following accusations of physical abuse.

Barbara Underwood will step in as acting attorney general. She has been the state's Solicitor General since 2007. Before that she served as Chief Assistant to the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of New York.

She has also worked in the Manhattan, Queens and Brooklyn district attorney offices. She got an undergraduate degree from Harvard and law degree from Georgetown.

Schneiderman says he'll resign at the close of business Tuesday.

The announcement came hours after The New Yorker published the accounts of four women, who accused the Democrat of physical violence.

Two of the women went on the record, saying Schneiderman repeatedly hit them, often after drinking, and without their consent.

___

8:10 a.m.

A newly announced Republican-Conservative candidate for New York attorney general is asking "who else knew" about the allegations that led to the downfall of Democrat Eric Schneiderman.

Manhattan attorney Manny Alicandro (al-leh-KAN'-droh), speaking Tuesday on WNYM radio, said there must have been "enablers" who kept quiet about allegations that Schneiderman had physically abused four women during what were supposed to be romantic encounters.

Schneiderman says he'll resign at the close of business Tuesday.

Alicandro announced his candidacy on Monday, just hours before the news about Schneiderman broke.

___

12:35 a.m.

New York's attorney general is resigning amid allegations he physically abused four women with whom he was romantically involved or had romantic interactions.

Attorney General Eric Schneiderman (SHNEYE'-dur-muhn) says his resignation will take effect at the end of business on Tuesday.

Schneiderman's announcement late Monday came hours after The New Yorker published the accounts of four women, who accused the Democrat of physical violence.

Two of the women went on the record, saying Schneiderman repeatedly hit them, often after drinking, and without their consent.

Schneiderman says he engaged in "role-playing and other consensual sexual activity," but didn't assault anyone.

Neither woman filed any police complaints, but both say they sought out medical attention and confided in people close to them about the abuse.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.