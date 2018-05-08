Arkansas man identified in officer-involved shooting - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Arkansas man identified in officer-involved shooting

Posted: Updated:

WEWOKA, Okla. (AP) - A man who was shot and killed by police following a high-speed pursuit in Oklahoma has been identified as a 39-year-old Arkansas man.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said Tuesday that Franklin Robert Vaughn of Coal Hill, Arkansas, was fatally shot Sunday following the chase in Seminole County.

The OSBI says a caller notified the Prague Police Department at about 1:40 p.m. that a man was assaulting a woman while driving. Officers tracked down the vehicle and pursued it.

An Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper managed to disable the man's vehicle and it crashed about a mile south of Seminole. Officials say the man then raised a rifle toward officers, and officers opened fire.

Vaughn was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities say no officers were injured.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.