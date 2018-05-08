Sapulpa Church Will Continue Holding Service After Roof Collapse - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Sapulpa Church Will Continue Holding Service After Roof Collapse

SAPULPA, Oklahoma -

Members of a Sapulpa church are moving forward after part of their roof collapsed Monday night.

Calvary Baptist Church leaders said the roof started sagging Monday afternoon and they saws loose sheetrock, so they called a restoration company to make repairs.

While the crew was at the church, Pastor Scott Gordon said the roof caved in. A tarp is now draped where the roof once stood.

"I'm so happy to know that the church is not the building, the church is us. This is just a place of worship," Gordon said.

The sanctuary is only 14 years old, so Gordon was shocked to see it happen. But, he said the church will have service this weekend in its fellowship hall, and they plan to rebuild in the next few months.

"Just trying to stay focused. Our theme is 'above and beyond' so, just trying to go above and beyond, even in the midst of this," Gordon said.

The pastor said he hopes to have a new sanctuary in less than a year.

Tuesday's Bible study meeting has been moved to Praise Fellowship.

