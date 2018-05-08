Defense questions final witness in family's stabbing deaths - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Defense questions final witness in family's stabbing deaths

Posted: Updated:

TULSA, Okla. (AP) - Defense attorneys have questioned their final witness in the trial of the younger of two Oklahoma brothers accused of fatally stabbing their parents and three siblings.

The defense finished Tuesday in the trial of 19-year-old Michael Bever. Court officials say closing arguments will be presented to Bever's 12-member jury on Wednesday before jurors begin deliberations in the case.

Bever is charged with five counts of first-degree murder and one count of assault and battery with intent to kill for his role in the July 2015 stabbings.

Bever was 16 when authorities say he and 21-year-old Robert Bever killed their parents, two younger brothers and 5-year-old sister.

Robert Bever, who was 18 at the time of the killings, pleaded guilty in 2016 and was sentenced to life in prison without parole.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.