Congress wants review of military child-on-child sex abuse

Hawaii's Kilauea volcano has destroyed 26 homes and spewed lava hundreds of feet into the air, leaving evacuated residents unsure how long they might be displaced

Hawaii's Kilauea volcano has destroyed 26 homes and spewed lava hundreds of feet into the air, leaving evacuated residents unsure how long they might be displaced

Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons have been inducted into the New Jersey Hall of Fame, but it was Bruce Springsteen who stole what could have been Meryl Streep's show

Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons have been inducted into the New Jersey Hall of Fame, but it was Bruce Springsteen who stole what could have been Meryl Streep's show

Melania Trump has launched her long-awaited first lady initiative to focus on issues that children confront. She's calling it "Be Best."

Melania Trump has launched her long-awaited first lady initiative to focus on issues that children confront. She's calling it "Be Best."

Trump, Haspel trying to convince Democrats that she's the right person to lead the CIA

Trump, Haspel trying to convince Democrats that she's the right person to lead the CIA

Trump on his CIA choice: 'Too tough on terror' for the Dems?

Trump on his CIA choice: 'Too tough on terror' for the Dems?

Trump, Haspel trying to convince Democrats that she's the right person to lead the CIA

Trump, Haspel trying to convince Democrats that she's the right person to lead the CIA

Trump on his CIA choice: 'Too tough on terror' for the Dems?

Trump on his CIA choice: 'Too tough on terror' for the Dems?

U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions says a 'zero-tolerance' policy toward people who enter the United States illegally may cause families to be separated while parents are prosecuted

U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions says a 'zero-tolerance' policy toward people who enter the United States illegally may cause families to be separated while parents are prosecuted

New love was in the air on the Met gala red carpet, with fresh couples showing their unity

New love was in the air on the Met gala red carpet, with fresh couples showing their unity

The Latest: New love in the air on the Met gala red carpet

The Latest: New love in the air on the Met gala red carpet

New love was in the air on the Met gala red carpet, with fresh couples showing their unity

New love was in the air on the Met gala red carpet, with fresh couples showing their unity

The Latest: New love in the air on the Met gala red carpet

The Latest: New love in the air on the Met gala red carpet

New York's attorney general is resigning amid allegations he physically abused four women with whom he was romantically involved or had romantic interactions

New York's attorney general is resigning amid allegations he physically abused four women with whom he was romantically involved or had romantic interactions

A collection of artwork put together by billionaire David Rockefeller that includes pieces from Pablo Picasso, Claude Monet and Georgia O'Keeffe is going up for auction.

A collection of artwork put together by billionaire David Rockefeller that includes pieces from Pablo Picasso, Claude Monet and Georgia O'Keeffe is going up for auction.

(Christie's Images Ltd. 2018 via AP). This photo provided by Christie's Images Ltd. 2018 shows Claude Monet's, "Nymphéas en fleur," ("Flowering Water Lilies") painted 1914-1917. The painting, part of the collection of oil-family scion David Rockefeller...

(Christie's Images Ltd. 2018 via AP). This photo provided by Christie's Images Ltd. 2018 shows Claude Monet's, "Nymphéas en fleur," ("Flowering Water Lilies") painted 1914-1917. The painting, part of the collection of oil-family scion David Rockefeller...

Authorities are set to resume excavation work in a wooded area northeast of Detroit for the remains of a 12-year-old girl and the bodies of up to six other girls reported missing.

Authorities are set to resume excavation work in a wooded area northeast of Detroit for the remains of a 12-year-old girl and the bodies of up to six other girls reported missing.

(Michigan Department of Corrections via AP). In this March 6, 2017 photo released by the Michigan Department of Corrections, Arthur Ream is shown. Police are digging in woods northeast of Detroit near where the body of a 13-year-old girl who went missi...

(Michigan Department of Corrections via AP). In this March 6, 2017 photo released by the Michigan Department of Corrections, Arthur Ream is shown. Police are digging in woods northeast of Detroit near where the body of a 13-year-old girl who went missi...

A newly announced Republican-Conservative candidate for New York attorney general is asking who knew about the allegations that led to the downfall of Democrat Eric Schneiderman.

A newly announced Republican-Conservative candidate for New York attorney general is asking who knew about the allegations that led to the downfall of Democrat Eric Schneiderman.

(AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File). FILE - In this Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2017, file photo, New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman speaks at a news conference in New York. Schneiderman, who had taken on high-profile roles as an advocate for women's issues a...

(AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File). FILE - In this Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2017, file photo, New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman speaks at a news conference in New York. Schneiderman, who had taken on high-profile roles as an advocate for women's issues a...

Federal authorities have charged a 27-year-old Chicago man in the shooting of an ATF agent in Chicago.

Federal authorities have charged a 27-year-old Chicago man in the shooting of an ATF agent in Chicago.

(Chicago Police Department via AP). This 2017 photo from a prior arrest provided by the Chicago Police Department, shows Ernesto Godinez. Federal authorities charged Godinez Tuesday, May 8, 2018 in the shooting of an ATF agent in Chicago last week. God...

(Chicago Police Department via AP). This 2017 photo from a prior arrest provided by the Chicago Police Department, shows Ernesto Godinez. Federal authorities charged Godinez Tuesday, May 8, 2018 in the shooting of an ATF agent in Chicago last week. God...

New video shows officers joking with three black people considering suing over what they say was an excessive response to a racially motivated 911 call in Southern California.

New video shows officers joking with three black people considering suing over what they say was an excessive response to a racially motivated 911 call in Southern California.

Two purported sons of Charles Manson may be out of the running in the legal battle over the infamous cult leader's estate.

Two purported sons of Charles Manson may be out of the running in the legal battle over the infamous cult leader's estate.

(AP Photo/Brian Melley). Matthew Lentz, who says he was fathered by convicted murderer Charles Manson at an orgy, stands outside Los Angeles Superior Court Tuesday, May 8, 2018. He carried letters he said Manson sent him from prison and hoped to show t...

(AP Photo/Brian Melley). Matthew Lentz, who says he was fathered by convicted murderer Charles Manson at an orgy, stands outside Los Angeles Superior Court Tuesday, May 8, 2018. He carried letters he said Manson sent him from prison and hoped to show t...

Congress is asking its watchdog agency to investigate how the Pentagon handles child-on-child sex assaults on U.S. military bases.

Congress is asking its watchdog agency to investigate how the Pentagon handles child-on-child sex assaults on U.S. military bases.

(AP Photo/Charles Dharapak, File). FILE - This March 27, 2008, file photo, shows the Pentagon in Washington. Military officials want to limit congressional efforts to address sexual assaults among service members’ children, even as new data show the pr...

(AP Photo/Charles Dharapak, File). FILE - This March 27, 2008, file photo, shows the Pentagon in Washington. Military officials want to limit congressional efforts to address sexual assaults among service members’ children, even as new data show the pr...

Many members of the kink community are outraged that Eric Schneiderman, in resigning as New York's attorney general, depicted his alleged violence toward several women as "role-playing and other consensual sexual activity.".

Many members of the kink community are outraged that Eric Schneiderman, in resigning as New York's attorney general, depicted his alleged violence toward several women as "role-playing and other consensual sexual...

(AP Photo/Mike Groll, File). FILE - In this May 2, 2016, file photo, New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman talks to media members after Law Day at the Court of Appeals in Albany, N.Y. Schneiderman resigned from office Monday, May 7, 2018, after s...

(AP Photo/Mike Groll, File). FILE - In this May 2, 2016, file photo, New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman talks to media members after Law Day at the Court of Appeals in Albany, N.Y. Schneiderman resigned from office Monday, May 7, 2018, after s...

The candidates for California sparred over issues from immigration and taxes to infidelity in the last major debate of the race for California governor.

The candidates for California sparred over issues from immigration and taxes to infidelity in the last major debate of the race for California governor.

(Aric Crabb/San Jose Mercury News-Bay Area News Group via AP). Democratic gubernatorial candidate Gavin Newsom speaks during a debate at the California Theatre, Tuesday, May 8, 2018, in San Jose, Calif.

(Aric Crabb/San Jose Mercury News-Bay Area News Group via AP). Democratic gubernatorial candidate Gavin Newsom speaks during a debate at the California Theatre, Tuesday, May 8, 2018, in San Jose, Calif.

Hawaii County officials issued mandatory evacuation orders Tuesday for any stragglers in Lanipuna Gardens to leave immediately after two new fissures opened and were emitting dangerous gases.

Hawaii County officials issued mandatory evacuation orders Tuesday for any stragglers in Lanipuna Gardens to leave immediately after two new fissures opened and were emitting dangerous gases.

(Hollyn Johnson/Hawaii Tribune-Herald via AP). A fissure erupts near the intersection of Kahukai Street and Leilani Avenue in Leilani Estates, Tuesday, May 8, 2018, in Pahoa, Hawaii. Hawaii County officials issued mandatory evacuation orders for two ne...

(Hollyn Johnson/Hawaii Tribune-Herald via AP). A fissure erupts near the intersection of Kahukai Street and Leilani Avenue in Leilani Estates, Tuesday, May 8, 2018, in Pahoa, Hawaii. Hawaii County officials issued mandatory evacuation orders for two ne...

(AP Photo/Charles Dharapak, File). FILE - This March 27, 2008, file photo, shows the Pentagon in Washington. Military officials want to limit congressional efforts to address sexual assaults among service members’ children, even as new data show the pr...

By JUSTIN PRITCHARD and REESE DUNKLIN

Associated Press

Congress has asked its watchdog agency to investigate the Pentagon's handling of child-on-child sex assaults on U.S. military bases following reporting by The Associated Press that detailed how failures of justice leave victims with little support and offenders little consequence.

The AP's investigation , which documented nearly 700 cases worldwide over 10 years, has prompted legislation and demands for answers by members of Congress. But the recent request that the Government Accountability Office get involved means a more transparent review of an opaque system is likely.

The top Republican and a top Democrat on the House Armed Services Committee asked the GAO to review the handling of child-on-child sexual assault reports at Pentagon-run schools that educate about 70,000 military kids, as well as how military investigators and lawyers seek justice for cases they cannot prosecute.

Reps. Mac Thornberry of Texas and Jackie Speier of California wrote in an April 25 letter that they worried "the investigation and adjudication" of student sex assaults at Pentagon-run schools "may not be consistent across the department."

The AP found that even though students at Pentagon schools have fewer legal protections than their public school peers, the system hasn't had a specific policy for responding to child-on-child sexual violence and hasn't accurately tracked incidents.

House committee members are considering requiring that the Pentagon's school system improve its tracking of juvenile misconduct as part of the National Defense Authorization Act, which the committee is scheduled to revise Wednesday. Their Senate counterparts are drafting more expansive legislation.

The House letter also requested information about how the military handles reports of other types of child abuse. The accountability office is not required to accept requests and is still reviewing this one, but spokesman Chuck Young wrote in an email Tuesday it was "likely" GAO would take it up. Thornberry and Speier requested a preliminary briefing by Feb. 1, 2019.

With at least four potential legislative fixes being drafted, military officials who have briefed members of Congress and their staffs in recent weeks have made clear that they want to handle the issue on their own and do not desire any new legislation.

The Pentagon has not responded to repeated questions from the AP asking whether its schools, criminal investigators or lawyers have made any changes since AP's investigation published in March. On Tuesday, a spokesman at the Office of the Secretary of Defense declined comment.

___

If you have a tip, comment or story to share about child-on-child sexual assault on U.S. military bases, please email: schoolhousesexassault@ap.org. See AP's entire package of stories here: https://www.apnews.com/tag/HiddenVictims

___

Contact the reporters on Twitter at https://twitter.com/lalanewsman or https://twitter.com/ReeseDunklin

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.