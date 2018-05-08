Tulsa Man Pleads Guilty To Choking, Burning Ex-Girlfriend

A Tulsa man pleaded guilty to beating, choking, burning and duct taping his ex-girlfriend.

Police said Keenon White beat the woman so badly she jumped out a second-story window to escape.

8/11/2017 Related Story: Tulsa Most Wanted Choked, Burned And Cut Ex-Girlfriend, Police Say

He'll be sentenced in June.

White still faces three murder charges. Police said while he was on the run from the first case, he murdered a pregnant woman, Shayron Brown, and another man, Teddy Prejean.

4/13/2018 Related Story: Man On Trial For Death Of Pregnant Woman Accused Of Threatening Prosecutor

Those murders happened last September near 61st and Peoria.