Tulsa Man Pleads Guilty To Choking, Burning Ex-Girlfriend - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Tulsa Man Pleads Guilty To Choking, Burning Ex-Girlfriend

Posted: Updated:
Mug shot of Keenon White. [Tulsa County Jail] Mug shot of Keenon White. [Tulsa County Jail]
TULSA, Oklahoma -

A Tulsa man pleaded guilty to beating, choking, burning and duct taping his ex-girlfriend.

Police said Keenon White beat the woman so badly she jumped out a second-story window to escape.

8/11/2017 Related Story: Tulsa Most Wanted Choked, Burned And Cut Ex-Girlfriend, Police Say

He'll be sentenced in June.

White still faces three murder charges. Police said while he was on the run from the first case, he murdered a pregnant woman, Shayron Brown, and another man, Teddy Prejean.

4/13/2018 Related Story: Man On Trial For Death Of Pregnant Woman Accused Of Threatening Prosecutor

Those murders happened last September near 61st and Peoria.

Special Features

Bridge Tracker

How safe are Oklahoma?s bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

Fallen Heroes

The News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!

Murrah Bombing Timeline

Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Cold Cases

    Join Lori and local homicide detectives as they search for Cold Case clues.

  • Crime Survival Guide

    What can you do to survive a crime? Find advice for personal safety here.

  • Links

    Looking for a website you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.