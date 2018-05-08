Child Neglect Charges Dropped Against Inola Man

A judge dismissed charges against an Inola man after deputies said he told his son the way to commit suicide was to set himself on fire, which is what the teen did.

Charges of child neglect and aiding an attempted suicide were both dropped against Michael Jensen.

2/14/2018 Related Story: Father Gives Suicide Advice To 12-Year-Old Son, Rogers County Deputies Say

Jensen told News On 6 he is innocent and that he loves his son.