Naked Man Arrested On Indecent Exposure Complaints In Nichols Hills

By Brieon Sumlin, News9.com
The Nichols Hills Police Department arrested a man accused of exposing himself and resisting arrest near a Nichols Hills country club.

According to reports, officers received a call around 11:15 a.m. April 23 of a naked man walking near North Pennsylvania Avenue and West Wilshire Blvd.  

Police say Terrance Lavon McDonald, 23, was located at NW Grand and N. Penn.

Around 11:20 a.m. the officer on scene reported to dispatch that he had deployed his taser due to McDonald failing to comply with commands.

When additional officers arrived, McDonald reportedly forcefully pulled away from authorities as they attempted to place him in custody. According to court documents, authorities used a taser on McDonald for a second time as he continuously failed to comply to commands.  

The Village Police Department eventually responded to assist Nichols Hills PD with the arrest.

Authorities say McDonald would not respond to officers, firefighters, or EMSA personnel.

McDonald was taken to Deaconess Hospital and later booked into the Oklahoma County jail on one complaint of consumption or inhalation of intoxicants in a public place, one complaint of lewdly exposing himself in a public place, one complaint of officer obstruction, and one complaint of resisting an executive officer by means of force or violence.

