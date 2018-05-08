Video shows black Airbnb guests, police joking about call

Hawaii's Kilauea volcano has destroyed 26 homes and spewed lava hundreds of feet into the air, leaving evacuated residents unsure how long they might be displaced

Hawaii's Kilauea volcano has destroyed 26 homes and spewed lava hundreds of feet into the air, leaving evacuated residents unsure how long they might be displaced

Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons have been inducted into the New Jersey Hall of Fame, but it was Bruce Springsteen who stole what could have been Meryl Streep's show

Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons have been inducted into the New Jersey Hall of Fame, but it was Bruce Springsteen who stole what could have been Meryl Streep's show

Springsteen escorts Van Zandt in to New Jersey Hall of Fame

Springsteen escorts Van Zandt in to New Jersey Hall of Fame

Melania Trump has launched her long-awaited first lady initiative to focus on issues that children confront. She's calling it "Be Best."

Melania Trump has launched her long-awaited first lady initiative to focus on issues that children confront. She's calling it "Be Best."

Melania Trump debuts 'Be Best' campaign for kids' well-being

Melania Trump debuts 'Be Best' campaign for kids' well-being

Trump, Haspel trying to convince Democrats that she's the right person to lead the CIA

Trump, Haspel trying to convince Democrats that she's the right person to lead the CIA

Trump on his CIA choice: 'Too tough on terror' for the Dems?

Trump on his CIA choice: 'Too tough on terror' for the Dems?

Trump, Haspel trying to convince Democrats that she's the right person to lead the CIA

Trump, Haspel trying to convince Democrats that she's the right person to lead the CIA

Trump on his CIA choice: 'Too tough on terror' for the Dems?

Trump on his CIA choice: 'Too tough on terror' for the Dems?

U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions says a 'zero-tolerance' policy toward people who enter the United States illegally may cause families to be separated while parents are prosecuted

U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions says a 'zero-tolerance' policy toward people who enter the United States illegally may cause families to be separated while parents are prosecuted

New love was in the air on the Met gala red carpet, with fresh couples showing their unity

New love was in the air on the Met gala red carpet, with fresh couples showing their unity

The Latest: New love in the air on the Met gala red carpet

The Latest: New love in the air on the Met gala red carpet

New love was in the air on the Met gala red carpet, with fresh couples showing their unity

New love was in the air on the Met gala red carpet, with fresh couples showing their unity

The Latest: New love in the air on the Met gala red carpet

The Latest: New love in the air on the Met gala red carpet

New York's attorney general is resigning amid allegations he physically abused four women with whom he was romantically involved or had romantic interactions

New York's attorney general is resigning amid allegations he physically abused four women with whom he was romantically involved or had romantic interactions

A collection of artwork put together by billionaire David Rockefeller that includes pieces from Pablo Picasso, Claude Monet and Georgia O'Keeffe is going up for auction.

A collection of artwork put together by billionaire David Rockefeller that includes pieces from Pablo Picasso, Claude Monet and Georgia O'Keeffe is going up for auction.

(Christie's Images Ltd. 2018 via AP). This photo provided by Christie's Images Ltd. 2018 shows Claude Monet's, "Nymphéas en fleur," ("Flowering Water Lilies") painted 1914-1917. The painting, part of the collection of oil-family scion David Rockefeller...

(Christie's Images Ltd. 2018 via AP). This photo provided by Christie's Images Ltd. 2018 shows Claude Monet's, "Nymphéas en fleur," ("Flowering Water Lilies") painted 1914-1917. The painting, part of the collection of oil-family scion David Rockefeller...

Authorities are set to resume excavation work in a wooded area northeast of Detroit for the remains of a 12-year-old girl and the bodies of up to six other girls reported missing.

Authorities are set to resume excavation work in a wooded area northeast of Detroit for the remains of a 12-year-old girl and the bodies of up to six other girls reported missing.

(Michigan Department of Corrections via AP). In this March 6, 2017 photo released by the Michigan Department of Corrections, Arthur Ream is shown. Police are digging in woods northeast of Detroit near where the body of a 13-year-old girl who went missi...

(Michigan Department of Corrections via AP). In this March 6, 2017 photo released by the Michigan Department of Corrections, Arthur Ream is shown. Police are digging in woods northeast of Detroit near where the body of a 13-year-old girl who went missi...

A newly announced Republican-Conservative candidate for New York attorney general is asking who knew about the allegations that led to the downfall of Democrat Eric Schneiderman.

A newly announced Republican-Conservative candidate for New York attorney general is asking who knew about the allegations that led to the downfall of Democrat Eric Schneiderman.

(AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File). FILE - In this Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2017, file photo, New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman speaks at a news conference in New York. Schneiderman, who had taken on high-profile roles as an advocate for women's issues a...

(AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File). FILE - In this Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2017, file photo, New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman speaks at a news conference in New York. Schneiderman, who had taken on high-profile roles as an advocate for women's issues a...

Federal authorities have charged a 27-year-old Chicago man in the shooting of an ATF agent in Chicago.

Federal authorities have charged a 27-year-old Chicago man in the shooting of an ATF agent in Chicago.

(Chicago Police Department via AP). This 2017 photo from a prior arrest provided by the Chicago Police Department, shows Ernesto Godinez. Federal authorities charged Godinez Tuesday, May 8, 2018 in the shooting of an ATF agent in Chicago last week. God...

(Chicago Police Department via AP). This 2017 photo from a prior arrest provided by the Chicago Police Department, shows Ernesto Godinez. Federal authorities charged Godinez Tuesday, May 8, 2018 in the shooting of an ATF agent in Chicago last week. God...

New video shows officers joking with three black people considering suing over what they say was an excessive response to a racially motivated 911 call in Southern California.

New video shows officers joking with three black people considering suing over what they say was an excessive response to a racially motivated 911 call in Southern California.

Two purported sons of Charles Manson may be out of the running in the legal battle over the infamous cult leader's estate.

Two purported sons of Charles Manson may be out of the running in the legal battle over the infamous cult leader's estate.

(AP Photo/Brian Melley). Matthew Lentz, who says he was fathered by convicted murderer Charles Manson at an orgy, stands outside Los Angeles Superior Court Tuesday, May 8, 2018. He carried letters he said Manson sent him from prison and hoped to show t...

(AP Photo/Brian Melley). Matthew Lentz, who says he was fathered by convicted murderer Charles Manson at an orgy, stands outside Los Angeles Superior Court Tuesday, May 8, 2018. He carried letters he said Manson sent him from prison and hoped to show t...

Charles Manson's purported sons could be out of estate fight

Charles Manson's purported sons could be out of estate fight

Congress is asking its watchdog agency to investigate how the Pentagon handles child-on-child sex assaults on U.S. military bases.

Congress is asking its watchdog agency to investigate how the Pentagon handles child-on-child sex assaults on U.S. military bases.

(AP Photo/Charles Dharapak, File). FILE - This March 27, 2008, file photo, shows the Pentagon in Washington. Military officials want to limit congressional efforts to address sexual assaults among service members’ children, even as new data show the pr...

(AP Photo/Charles Dharapak, File). FILE - This March 27, 2008, file photo, shows the Pentagon in Washington. Military officials want to limit congressional efforts to address sexual assaults among service members’ children, even as new data show the pr...

Many members of the kink community are outraged that Eric Schneiderman, in resigning as New York's attorney general, depicted his alleged violence toward several women as "role-playing and other consensual sexual activity.".

Many members of the kink community are outraged that Eric Schneiderman, in resigning as New York's attorney general, depicted his alleged violence toward several women as "role-playing and other consensual sexual...

(AP Photo/Mike Groll, File). FILE - In this May 2, 2016, file photo, New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman talks to media members after Law Day at the Court of Appeals in Albany, N.Y. Schneiderman resigned from office Monday, May 7, 2018, after s...

(AP Photo/Mike Groll, File). FILE - In this May 2, 2016, file photo, New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman talks to media members after Law Day at the Court of Appeals in Albany, N.Y. Schneiderman resigned from office Monday, May 7, 2018, after s...

The candidates for California sparred over issues from immigration and taxes to infidelity in the last major debate of the race for California governor.

The candidates for California sparred over issues from immigration and taxes to infidelity in the last major debate of the race for California governor.

(Aric Crabb/San Jose Mercury News-Bay Area News Group via AP). Democratic gubernatorial candidate Gavin Newsom speaks during a debate at the California Theatre, Tuesday, May 8, 2018, in San Jose, Calif.

(Aric Crabb/San Jose Mercury News-Bay Area News Group via AP). Democratic gubernatorial candidate Gavin Newsom speaks during a debate at the California Theatre, Tuesday, May 8, 2018, in San Jose, Calif.

Hawaii County officials issued mandatory evacuation orders Tuesday for any stragglers in Lanipuna Gardens to leave immediately after two new fissures opened and were emitting dangerous gases.

Hawaii County officials issued mandatory evacuation orders Tuesday for any stragglers in Lanipuna Gardens to leave immediately after two new fissures opened and were emitting dangerous gases.

(Hollyn Johnson/Hawaii Tribune-Herald via AP). A fissure erupts near the intersection of Kahukai Street and Leilani Avenue in Leilani Estates, Tuesday, May 8, 2018, in Pahoa, Hawaii. Hawaii County officials issued mandatory evacuation orders for two ne...

(Hollyn Johnson/Hawaii Tribune-Herald via AP). A fissure erupts near the intersection of Kahukai Street and Leilani Avenue in Leilani Estates, Tuesday, May 8, 2018, in Pahoa, Hawaii. Hawaii County officials issued mandatory evacuation orders for two ne...

By AMANDA LEE MYERS and JANIE HAR

Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) - New video released by police Tuesday shows officers joking with three black people considering suing over what they say was an excessive response to a racially motivated 911 call in Southern California.

The body camera footage released by the Rialto Police Department shows a laid-back and at times light-hearted interaction between officers and the group they had pulled over, which included the granddaughter of reggae legend Bob Marley.

The footage shows they later disagree whether the 911 call, made by an older white woman, was racially motivated, but the interaction never becomes heated.

The group had been checking out of their Airbnb rental with luggage when a neighbor called police April 30 reporting a possible burglary.

Filmmaker Kells Fyffe-Marshall posted a short video on Facebook showing a portion of the interaction with police and wrote that they were "surrounded" by seven police cars and told to put their hands in the air.

"They locked down the neighborhood and had us standing in the street. Why?" she wrote. "A neighbor across the street saw three black people packing luggage into their car and assumed we were stealing from the house."

The video quickly spread on social media and was shared by New York Daily News columnist Shaun King, who described it as "a group of young black women come face to face with death."

Rialto police Chief Mark Kling shared much more extensive footage of the interaction at a news conference Tuesday, saying the department has been unfairly accused of racism and has been handling dozens of calls for burglaries in the area.

"The videos speak for themselves," he said. "Our officers handled the situation with professionalism, dignity and respect."

The videos show Officer Nick Besheer repeatedly joking with the women, and reacting with excitement that one of them was Marley's granddaughter and that they were in town from Canada, where Besheer was born.

Fyffe-Marshall commends officers at one point.

"The police in Cali, they're not Toronto police and I respect that," she says. "If you were Toronto police we'd all be on the floor, hands up and we wouldn't even have the chance to be like, 'Guys, it's an Airbnb."

The women do say that they feel the 911 caller was motivated by race.

When one officer radios in a "code four," Fyffe-Marshall says it's actually a "code black." Code four means no further assistance needed.

Later, Marley's granddaughter, Donisha Prendergast, expresses frustration that the matter isn't being cleared up faster and said they wouldn't have been reported if they were white.

Besheer asks her what race had to do with it. The talk ends as Besheer walks away, saying what sounds like, "Stop pulling it, guys."

The police department played the videos at a news conference and planned to post them on its website .

Fyffe-Marshall and Prendergast didn't respond to requests for comment Tuesday.

Their attorney, Jasmine Rand, said Tuesday that she put Rialto police "on notice of the potential for litigation."

Marie Rodriguez, the owner of the Airbnb the group was renting, defended her neighbor's call to 911 and the police response.

Rodriguez said it was the first time she rented out her home on Airbnb, and that her neighbor was concerned when she saw strangers packing up suitcases. The neighbor told Rodriguez that when she approached the group, they behaved strangely.

"She walked over, smiled at them and waved and they basically looked at her like she was a Martian," Rodriguez said.

The police video captures the neighbor's reasoning for calling 911.

"They had luggage in their hands and they weren't really looking at me," said the woman, who wasn't identified. "They didn't behave like neighbors and I know the couple that owns the house and I didn't recognize them ... I wasn't being nosy. I was just being observant."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.