Police look for victims of suspected Michigan serial killer

Trump to tell the world whether he plans to follow through on his threat to pull out of the landmark nuclear accord with Iran

US health panel that once opposed prostate screening now says it is up to men and their doctors

US panel leaves prostate screening up to men, their doctors

Former President Barack Obama is calling President Donald Trump's decision to pull out of the Iran deal a "serious mistake" that will erode America's global credibility

Trump tells the world he is pulling out of the landmark nuclear accord with Iran

Stay or go? Volcano forces choice for all in eruption zone

Iran's supreme leader chastised President Donald Trump over his decision to pull America out of the 2015 nuclear deal, while lawmakers lit a paper U.S. flag on fire inside parliament, shouting, "Death to America!"

Iran's top leader, lawmakers lash out at US on nuclear deal

For all of the sensational allegations in Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens' invasion-of-privacy case, the verdict may come down to the technical workings of an iPhone, the definition of "transmission," and the whereabouts of a photo that may or may not exist.

(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File). FILE - In this Jan. 20, 2018, file photo, Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens listens to a question during an interview in his office at the Capitol in Jefferson City, Mo., where discussed having an extramarital affair before ta...

Governor's trial hinges on photo that may or may not exist

Three bikers indicted on murder charges stemming from 2015 shooting involving police outside Waco restaurant, including prominent member of Bandidos motorcycle club.

Authorities are set to resume excavation work in a wooded area northeast of Detroit for the remains of a 12-year-old girl and the bodies of up to six other girls reported missing.

(Michigan Department of Corrections via AP). In this March 6, 2017 photo released by the Michigan Department of Corrections, Arthur Ream is shown. Police are digging in woods northeast of Detroit near where the body of a 13-year-old girl who went missi...

California may start requiring solar panels on new homes and low-rise apartment buildings built after 2020. It would be the first such mandate nationwide and California's latest step to aggressively curb greenhouse gas emissions.

(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File). FILE-- In this Oct. 16, 2015 file photo a solar panel is installed on the roof of the Old Governor's Mansion State Historic Park in Sacramento, Calif. After extensive renovations, Gov. Jerry Brown and his wife, Anne G...

California moves to require solar panels on all new homes

Hawaii County officials issued mandatory evacuation orders Tuesday for any stragglers in Lanipuna Gardens to leave immediately after two new fissures opened and were emitting dangerous gases.

(Hollyn Johnson/Hawaii Tribune-Herald via AP). A fissure erupts near the intersection of Kahukai Street and Leilani Avenue in Leilani Estates, Tuesday, May 8, 2018, in Pahoa, Hawaii. Hawaii County officials issued mandatory evacuation orders for two ne...

Idaho State University says it can't find a small amount of radioactive, weapons-grade plutonium about the size of a U.S. quarter, and federal officials are proposing an $8,500 fine.

NASA spacecraft is poised to blast off for Mars to dig deep into the red planet.

(Matt Hartman for AP). NASA's Mars bound "InSight" lander undergoes its final check outs and processing before encapsulation and mating to a ULA Atlas V rocket. The 6 month mission to Mars is the first inter-plantary launch from the west coast and the ...

The federal agency that oversees the nation's nuclear weapons stockpile is expected this week to release a report on the best site option for the United States as it looks to ramp up production of the plutonium cores that trigger nuclear warheads.

(AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton, File). File - In this Nov., 20, 2013 file photo, after radioactive waste is vitrified and sealed in large stainless steel canisters they are stored under a five-feet of concrete in a glass waste storage building at the Sava...

US to decide best site option for nuclear weapons production

Massachusetts' highest court is set to consider whether to toss more convictions linked to a former chemist who authorities say was high almost every day she worked at a state drug lab for eight years.

(Don Treeger/The Republican via AP, Pool, File). FILE - In this Jan. 22, 2013, file photo, Sonja Farak, left, stands during her arraignment at Eastern Hampshire District Court in Belchertown, Mass. The Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court will hear arg...

(AP Photo/Paul Sancya). Authorities work near a rural wooded area in Macomb Township, Mich., Tuesday, May 8, 2018. Authorities excavating woods in southeastern Michigan, about 30 miles from downtown Detroit, for the remains of a 12-year-old girl last s...

By COREY WILLIAMS

Associated Press

DETROIT (AP) - A Michigan man serving life in prison for killing a 13-year-old girl is a suspected serial killer, police said Wednesday as they dug up part of a forest in a search for as many as seven other girls who have been missing for decades.

Using earth-moving equipment, as well as shovels and rakes, authorities have spent two days excavating a wooded site about 30 miles (50 kilometers) northeast of Detroit in the belief that Arthur Ream buried all of his victims in the same general area.

The police commissioner in nearby Warren appealed to the inmate to help investigators find the remains.

"You want to be a man about it?" Bill Dwyer said. "Let's help the families out. Give them some closure. That's what it's all about."

Ream is no stranger to the area. Following his 2008 conviction for killing Cindy Zarzycki, he led investigators to her remains, which had been buried there for more than 20 years.

The current search area spans about 24 acres. Searchers are trying to narrow that down to a more manageable size, police said.

Police interviewed Ream a few months ago after fellow prisoners said he boasted about killing four to six other people. He later failed a lie-detector test, Dwyer said.

Ream, who turned 69 on Wednesday, was sentenced in 1998 to 15 years in prison for criminal sexual conduct and taking indecent liberties with a child less than two years earlier.

Attorney R. Timothy Kohler, who was appointed by a judge to represent him in his 2008 murder trial, said his former client is "not a likable guy" and not healthy.

"He smoked excessively and was overweight. I didn't want to particularly hear his story, other than my sense that he was denying any allegation of intentionally murdering" Cindy.

"He claimed his innocence. He never told me that he did anything. Frankly, I don't think I was interested in knowing that," Kohler said.

Cindy was last seen on April 20, 1986, after going to a Dairy Queen in Eastpointe, a mostly blue-collar suburb north of Detroit.

Other possible victims include 12-year-old Kimberly King, who disappeared in 1979 while visiting her grandmother in Warren; Kim Larrow, who was 15 when she was last seen in 1981 in Canton Township, west of Detroit; and Kellie Brownlee, who was 17 when she vanished in 1982 from suburban Novi.

Authorities are also searching for additional victims who have not been publicly identified.

During Ream's murder trial, prosecutors said he told Cindy that he was taking her to a surprise birthday party for his son, who was her boyfriend at the time. Scott Ream's birthday actually was months earlier.

Even after leading police to her remains, Ream denied killing her. He told a police detective in 2008 that Cindy was with his son the day she died and claimed she fell from an open elevator at his carpet warehouse in Warren.

Her father hopes Ream tells police where other bodies might be found.

"I pray for him every day that his heart softens," Edward Zarzycki said Wednesday at the excavation site.

King's sister, Konnie Beyma, wants the same.

"Please just tell us where she is so we can move on," Beyma told reporters. "That's all. Let us take her and bury her next to my grandmother."

___

Associated Press Writer Mike Householder in Macomb Township, Michigan, contributed to this report.

