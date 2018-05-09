Police to resume excavation for remains of missing girls

Hawaii's Kilauea volcano has destroyed 26 homes and spewed lava hundreds of feet into the air, leaving evacuated residents unsure how long they might be displaced

Hawaii's Kilauea volcano has destroyed 26 homes and spewed lava hundreds of feet into the air, leaving evacuated residents unsure how long they might be displaced

Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons have been inducted into the New Jersey Hall of Fame, but it was Bruce Springsteen who stole what could have been Meryl Streep's show

Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons have been inducted into the New Jersey Hall of Fame, but it was Bruce Springsteen who stole what could have been Meryl Streep's show

Melania Trump has launched her long-awaited first lady initiative to focus on issues that children confront. She's calling it "Be Best."

Melania Trump has launched her long-awaited first lady initiative to focus on issues that children confront. She's calling it "Be Best."

Trump, Haspel trying to convince Democrats that she's the right person to lead the CIA

Trump, Haspel trying to convince Democrats that she's the right person to lead the CIA

Trump on his CIA choice: 'Too tough on terror' for the Dems?

Trump on his CIA choice: 'Too tough on terror' for the Dems?

Trump, Haspel trying to convince Democrats that she's the right person to lead the CIA

Trump, Haspel trying to convince Democrats that she's the right person to lead the CIA

Trump on his CIA choice: 'Too tough on terror' for the Dems?

Trump on his CIA choice: 'Too tough on terror' for the Dems?

U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions says a 'zero-tolerance' policy toward people who enter the United States illegally may cause families to be separated while parents are prosecuted

U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions says a 'zero-tolerance' policy toward people who enter the United States illegally may cause families to be separated while parents are prosecuted

New love was in the air on the Met gala red carpet, with fresh couples showing their unity

New love was in the air on the Met gala red carpet, with fresh couples showing their unity

The Latest: New love in the air on the Met gala red carpet

The Latest: New love in the air on the Met gala red carpet

New love was in the air on the Met gala red carpet, with fresh couples showing their unity

New love was in the air on the Met gala red carpet, with fresh couples showing their unity

The Latest: New love in the air on the Met gala red carpet

The Latest: New love in the air on the Met gala red carpet

New York's attorney general is resigning amid allegations he physically abused four women with whom he was romantically involved or had romantic interactions

New York's attorney general is resigning amid allegations he physically abused four women with whom he was romantically involved or had romantic interactions

A collection of artwork put together by billionaire David Rockefeller that includes pieces from Pablo Picasso, Claude Monet and Georgia O'Keeffe is going up for auction.

A collection of artwork put together by billionaire David Rockefeller that includes pieces from Pablo Picasso, Claude Monet and Georgia O'Keeffe is going up for auction.

(Christie's Images Ltd. 2018 via AP). This photo provided by Christie's Images Ltd. 2018 shows Claude Monet's, "Nymphéas en fleur," ("Flowering Water Lilies") painted 1914-1917. The painting, part of the collection of oil-family scion David Rockefeller...

(Christie's Images Ltd. 2018 via AP). This photo provided by Christie's Images Ltd. 2018 shows Claude Monet's, "Nymphéas en fleur," ("Flowering Water Lilies") painted 1914-1917. The painting, part of the collection of oil-family scion David Rockefeller...

Authorities are set to resume excavation work in a wooded area northeast of Detroit for the remains of a 12-year-old girl and the bodies of up to six other girls reported missing.

Authorities are set to resume excavation work in a wooded area northeast of Detroit for the remains of a 12-year-old girl and the bodies of up to six other girls reported missing.

(Michigan Department of Corrections via AP). In this March 6, 2017 photo released by the Michigan Department of Corrections, Arthur Ream is shown. Police are digging in woods northeast of Detroit near where the body of a 13-year-old girl who went missi...

(Michigan Department of Corrections via AP). In this March 6, 2017 photo released by the Michigan Department of Corrections, Arthur Ream is shown. Police are digging in woods northeast of Detroit near where the body of a 13-year-old girl who went missi...

A newly announced Republican-Conservative candidate for New York attorney general is asking who knew about the allegations that led to the downfall of Democrat Eric Schneiderman.

A newly announced Republican-Conservative candidate for New York attorney general is asking who knew about the allegations that led to the downfall of Democrat Eric Schneiderman.

(AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File). FILE - In this Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2017, file photo, New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman speaks at a news conference in New York. Schneiderman, who had taken on high-profile roles as an advocate for women's issues a...

(AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File). FILE - In this Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2017, file photo, New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman speaks at a news conference in New York. Schneiderman, who had taken on high-profile roles as an advocate for women's issues a...

Federal authorities have charged a 27-year-old Chicago man in the shooting of an ATF agent in Chicago.

Federal authorities have charged a 27-year-old Chicago man in the shooting of an ATF agent in Chicago.

(Chicago Police Department via AP). This 2017 photo from a prior arrest provided by the Chicago Police Department, shows Ernesto Godinez. Federal authorities charged Godinez Tuesday, May 8, 2018 in the shooting of an ATF agent in Chicago last week. God...

(Chicago Police Department via AP). This 2017 photo from a prior arrest provided by the Chicago Police Department, shows Ernesto Godinez. Federal authorities charged Godinez Tuesday, May 8, 2018 in the shooting of an ATF agent in Chicago last week. God...

New video shows officers joking with three black people considering suing over what they say was an excessive response to a racially motivated 911 call in Southern California.

New video shows officers joking with three black people considering suing over what they say was an excessive response to a racially motivated 911 call in Southern California.

Two purported sons of Charles Manson may be out of the running in the legal battle over the infamous cult leader's estate.

Two purported sons of Charles Manson may be out of the running in the legal battle over the infamous cult leader's estate.

(AP Photo/Brian Melley). Matthew Lentz, who says he was fathered by convicted murderer Charles Manson at an orgy, stands outside Los Angeles Superior Court Tuesday, May 8, 2018. He carried letters he said Manson sent him from prison and hoped to show t...

(AP Photo/Brian Melley). Matthew Lentz, who says he was fathered by convicted murderer Charles Manson at an orgy, stands outside Los Angeles Superior Court Tuesday, May 8, 2018. He carried letters he said Manson sent him from prison and hoped to show t...

Congress is asking its watchdog agency to investigate how the Pentagon handles child-on-child sex assaults on U.S. military bases.

Congress is asking its watchdog agency to investigate how the Pentagon handles child-on-child sex assaults on U.S. military bases.

(AP Photo/Charles Dharapak, File). FILE - This March 27, 2008, file photo, shows the Pentagon in Washington. Military officials want to limit congressional efforts to address sexual assaults among service members’ children, even as new data show the pr...

(AP Photo/Charles Dharapak, File). FILE - This March 27, 2008, file photo, shows the Pentagon in Washington. Military officials want to limit congressional efforts to address sexual assaults among service members’ children, even as new data show the pr...

Many members of the kink community are outraged that Eric Schneiderman, in resigning as New York's attorney general, depicted his alleged violence toward several women as "role-playing and other consensual sexual activity.".

Many members of the kink community are outraged that Eric Schneiderman, in resigning as New York's attorney general, depicted his alleged violence toward several women as "role-playing and other consensual sexual...

(AP Photo/Mike Groll, File). FILE - In this May 2, 2016, file photo, New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman talks to media members after Law Day at the Court of Appeals in Albany, N.Y. Schneiderman resigned from office Monday, May 7, 2018, after s...

(AP Photo/Mike Groll, File). FILE - In this May 2, 2016, file photo, New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman talks to media members after Law Day at the Court of Appeals in Albany, N.Y. Schneiderman resigned from office Monday, May 7, 2018, after s...

The candidates for California sparred over issues from immigration and taxes to infidelity in the last major debate of the race for California governor.

The candidates for California sparred over issues from immigration and taxes to infidelity in the last major debate of the race for California governor.

(Aric Crabb/San Jose Mercury News-Bay Area News Group via AP). Democratic gubernatorial candidate Gavin Newsom speaks during a debate at the California Theatre, Tuesday, May 8, 2018, in San Jose, Calif.

(Aric Crabb/San Jose Mercury News-Bay Area News Group via AP). Democratic gubernatorial candidate Gavin Newsom speaks during a debate at the California Theatre, Tuesday, May 8, 2018, in San Jose, Calif.

Hawaii County officials issued mandatory evacuation orders Tuesday for any stragglers in Lanipuna Gardens to leave immediately after two new fissures opened and were emitting dangerous gases.

Hawaii County officials issued mandatory evacuation orders Tuesday for any stragglers in Lanipuna Gardens to leave immediately after two new fissures opened and were emitting dangerous gases.

(Hollyn Johnson/Hawaii Tribune-Herald via AP). A fissure erupts near the intersection of Kahukai Street and Leilani Avenue in Leilani Estates, Tuesday, May 8, 2018, in Pahoa, Hawaii. Hawaii County officials issued mandatory evacuation orders for two ne...

(Hollyn Johnson/Hawaii Tribune-Herald via AP). A fissure erupts near the intersection of Kahukai Street and Leilani Avenue in Leilani Estates, Tuesday, May 8, 2018, in Pahoa, Hawaii. Hawaii County officials issued mandatory evacuation orders for two ne...

(AP Photo/Paul Sancya). Authorities work near a rural wooded area in Macomb Township, Mich., Tuesday, May 8, 2018. Authorities excavating woods in southeastern Michigan, about 30 miles from downtown Detroit, for the remains of a 12-year-old girl last s...

(AP Photo/Paul Sancya). Authorities work along a rural wooded area in Macomb Township, Mich., Tuesday, May 8, 2018. Authorities excavating woods in southeastern Michigan, about 30 miles from downtown Detroit, for the remains of a 12-year-old girl last ...

(AP Photo/Paul Sancya). An excavator moves to a rural wooded area in Macomb Township, Mich., Tuesday, May 8, 2018. Authorities excavating woods in southeastern Michigan, about 30 miles from downtown Detroit, for the remains of a 12-year-old girl last s...

(Michigan Department of Corrections via AP). In this March 6, 2017 photo released by the Michigan Department of Corrections, Arthur Ream is shown. Police are digging in woods northeast of Detroit near where the body of a 13-year-old girl who went missi...

MACOMB TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) - Authorities were set to resume excavation work in a wooded area northeast of Detroit for the remains of a 12-year-old girl and the bodies of up to six others missing for decades.

Warren police, the FBI and other agencies started work at the site in Macomb Township on Monday and began digging in earnest Tuesday with shovels and excavation equipment for Kimberly King's remains before ending for the day. The work was to restart Wednesday.

King was last seen in 1979 in Warren. Police began searching the Macomb Township site after speaking with a man serving life in prison for the slaying of another girl whose body was found near the wooded area about 30 miles (50 kilometers) northeast of downtown Detroit.

"We have probable cause to believe that (Kimberly) is buried there," said Bill Dwyer, Warren's police commissioner. "We also believe that there's maybe four to six other girls that have been reported missing that are buried there. We certainly are convinced we have the right area. It's just a sad type of situation."

Dwyer did not give the names of the other missing girls.

In 2008, Arthur Ream led police to the body of 13-year-old Cindy Zarzycki in the wooded area. She was last seen in 1986 after being lured to a Dairy Queen in Eastpointe, just north of Detroit.

Ream was convicted of first-degree murder in her slaying. After his conviction, Ream told investigators that Zarzycki's body was buried near a creek. He also drew a map of the site and spent about an hour at the search scene with authorities before being returned to prison.

Zarzycki had been dating Ream's son at the time of her disappearance. Authorities said Ream, now 68, tricked her by telling her that he was planning a surprise party for his son.

At the time of his conviction for Zarzycki's killing, he already was serving a 15-year sentence on an unrelated molestation charge involving a 14-year-old girl.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.