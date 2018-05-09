Body Found In Neosho River Identified As Miami Resident

The Grand River Dam Authority releases the name of a man whose body was found in the Neosho River near Miami on Saturday, May 5th.

They say the man is identified as 34-year-old Dakota Damrill of Miami.

A fisherman found Damrill's body north of a low water dam near Miami.

The cause of death is still under investigation.