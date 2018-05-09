California moves to require solar panels on all new homes

Trump to tell the world whether he plans to follow through on his threat to pull out of the landmark nuclear accord with Iran

Trump to tell the world whether he plans to follow through on his threat to pull out of the landmark nuclear accord with Iran

US health panel that once opposed prostate screening now says it is up to men and their doctors

US health panel that once opposed prostate screening now says it is up to men and their doctors

US panel leaves prostate screening up to men, their doctors

US panel leaves prostate screening up to men, their doctors

Former President Barack Obama is calling President Donald Trump's decision to pull out of the Iran deal a "serious mistake" that will erode America's global credibility

Former President Barack Obama is calling President Donald Trump's decision to pull out of the Iran deal a "serious mistake" that will erode America's global credibility

Trump tells the world he is pulling out of the landmark nuclear accord with Iran

Trump tells the world he is pulling out of the landmark nuclear accord with Iran

Stay or go? Volcano forces choice for all in eruption zone

Stay or go? Volcano forces choice for all in eruption zone

Stay or go? Volcano forces choice for all in eruption zone

Stay or go? Volcano forces choice for all in eruption zone

Iran's supreme leader chastised President Donald Trump over his decision to pull America out of the 2015 nuclear deal, while lawmakers lit a paper U.S. flag on fire inside parliament, shouting, "Death to America!"

Iran's supreme leader chastised President Donald Trump over his decision to pull America out of the 2015 nuclear deal, while lawmakers lit a paper U.S. flag on fire inside parliament, shouting, "Death to America!"

Iran's top leader, lawmakers lash out at US on nuclear deal

Iran's top leader, lawmakers lash out at US on nuclear deal

For all of the sensational allegations in Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens' invasion-of-privacy case, the verdict may come down to the technical workings of an iPhone, the definition of "transmission," and the whereabouts of a photo that may or may not exist.

For all of the sensational allegations in Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens' invasion-of-privacy case, the verdict may come down to the technical workings of an iPhone, the definition of "transmission," and the...

(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File). FILE - In this Jan. 20, 2018, file photo, Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens listens to a question during an interview in his office at the Capitol in Jefferson City, Mo., where discussed having an extramarital affair before ta...

(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File). FILE - In this Jan. 20, 2018, file photo, Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens listens to a question during an interview in his office at the Capitol in Jefferson City, Mo., where discussed having an extramarital affair before ta...

Governor's trial hinges on photo that may or may not exist

Governor's trial hinges on photo that may or may not exist

Three bikers indicted on murder charges stemming from 2015 shooting involving police outside Waco restaurant, including prominent member of Bandidos motorcycle club.

Three bikers indicted on murder charges stemming from 2015 shooting involving police outside Waco restaurant, including prominent member of Bandidos motorcycle club.

Authorities are set to resume excavation work in a wooded area northeast of Detroit for the remains of a 12-year-old girl and the bodies of up to six other girls reported missing.

Authorities are set to resume excavation work in a wooded area northeast of Detroit for the remains of a 12-year-old girl and the bodies of up to six other girls reported missing.

(Michigan Department of Corrections via AP). In this March 6, 2017 photo released by the Michigan Department of Corrections, Arthur Ream is shown. Police are digging in woods northeast of Detroit near where the body of a 13-year-old girl who went missi...

(Michigan Department of Corrections via AP). In this March 6, 2017 photo released by the Michigan Department of Corrections, Arthur Ream is shown. Police are digging in woods northeast of Detroit near where the body of a 13-year-old girl who went missi...

California may start requiring solar panels on new homes and low-rise apartment buildings built after 2020. It would be the first such mandate nationwide and California's latest step to aggressively curb greenhouse gas emissions.

California may start requiring solar panels on new homes and low-rise apartment buildings built after 2020. It would be the first such mandate nationwide and California's latest step to aggressively curb greenhouse...

(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File). FILE-- In this Oct. 16, 2015 file photo a solar panel is installed on the roof of the Old Governor's Mansion State Historic Park in Sacramento, Calif. After extensive renovations, Gov. Jerry Brown and his wife, Anne G...

(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File). FILE-- In this Oct. 16, 2015 file photo a solar panel is installed on the roof of the Old Governor's Mansion State Historic Park in Sacramento, Calif. After extensive renovations, Gov. Jerry Brown and his wife, Anne G...

California moves to require solar panels on all new homes

California moves to require solar panels on all new homes

Hawaii County officials issued mandatory evacuation orders Tuesday for any stragglers in Lanipuna Gardens to leave immediately after two new fissures opened and were emitting dangerous gases.

Hawaii County officials issued mandatory evacuation orders Tuesday for any stragglers in Lanipuna Gardens to leave immediately after two new fissures opened and were emitting dangerous gases.

(Hollyn Johnson/Hawaii Tribune-Herald via AP). A fissure erupts near the intersection of Kahukai Street and Leilani Avenue in Leilani Estates, Tuesday, May 8, 2018, in Pahoa, Hawaii. Hawaii County officials issued mandatory evacuation orders for two ne...

(Hollyn Johnson/Hawaii Tribune-Herald via AP). A fissure erupts near the intersection of Kahukai Street and Leilani Avenue in Leilani Estates, Tuesday, May 8, 2018, in Pahoa, Hawaii. Hawaii County officials issued mandatory evacuation orders for two ne...

Idaho State University says it can't find a small amount of radioactive, weapons-grade plutonium about the size of a U.S. quarter, and federal officials are proposing an $8,500 fine.

Idaho State University says it can't find a small amount of radioactive, weapons-grade plutonium about the size of a U.S. quarter, and federal officials are proposing an $8,500 fine.

NASA spacecraft is poised to blast off for Mars to dig deep into the red planet.

NASA spacecraft is poised to blast off for Mars to dig deep into the red planet.

(Matt Hartman for AP). NASA's Mars bound "InSight" lander undergoes its final check outs and processing before encapsulation and mating to a ULA Atlas V rocket. The 6 month mission to Mars is the first inter-plantary launch from the west coast and the ...

(Matt Hartman for AP). NASA's Mars bound "InSight" lander undergoes its final check outs and processing before encapsulation and mating to a ULA Atlas V rocket. The 6 month mission to Mars is the first inter-plantary launch from the west coast and the ...

The federal agency that oversees the nation's nuclear weapons stockpile is expected this week to release a report on the best site option for the United States as it looks to ramp up production of the plutonium cores that trigger nuclear warheads.

The federal agency that oversees the nation's nuclear weapons stockpile is expected this week to release a report on the best site option for the United States as it looks to ramp up production of the plutonium...

(AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton, File). File - In this Nov., 20, 2013 file photo, after radioactive waste is vitrified and sealed in large stainless steel canisters they are stored under a five-feet of concrete in a glass waste storage building at the Sava...

(AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton, File). File - In this Nov., 20, 2013 file photo, after radioactive waste is vitrified and sealed in large stainless steel canisters they are stored under a five-feet of concrete in a glass waste storage building at the Sava...

US to decide best site option for nuclear weapons production

US to decide best site option for nuclear weapons production

Massachusetts' highest court is set to consider whether to toss more convictions linked to a former chemist who authorities say was high almost every day she worked at a state drug lab for eight years.

Massachusetts' highest court is set to consider whether to toss more convictions linked to a former chemist who authorities say was high almost every day she worked at a state drug lab for eight years.

(Don Treeger/The Republican via AP, Pool, File). FILE - In this Jan. 22, 2013, file photo, Sonja Farak, left, stands during her arraignment at Eastern Hampshire District Court in Belchertown, Mass. The Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court will hear arg...

(Don Treeger/The Republican via AP, Pool, File). FILE - In this Jan. 22, 2013, file photo, Sonja Farak, left, stands during her arraignment at Eastern Hampshire District Court in Belchertown, Mass. The Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court will hear arg...

(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli). In this photo taken Monday, May 7, 2018, solar panels are seen on the rooftop on a home in a new housing project in Sacramento, Calif. The California Energy Commission will take up a proposal, Wednesday, May 9, 2018 , to re...

(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File). FILE-- In this Oct. 16, 2015 file photo a solar panel is installed on the roof of the Old Governor's Mansion State Historic Park in Sacramento, Calif. After extensive renovations, Gov. Jerry Brown and his wife, Anne G...

By KATHLEEN RONAYNE

Associated Press

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) - Jumping out ahead of the rest of the country, California on Wednesday moved to require solar panels on all new homes and low-rise apartment buildings starting in 2020.

The new building standard - unanimously approved by the five-member California Energy Commission - would be the first such statewide mandate in the nation. It represents the state's latest step to curb greenhouse gas emissions.

Robert Raymer, technical director for the California Building Industry Association, called it a "quantum leap."

"You can bet every other of the 49 states will be watching closely to see what happens," he said.

The commission endorsed the requirement after representatives of builders, utilities and solar manufacturers voiced support. It needs final approval from California's Building Standards Commission, which typically adopts the energy panel's recommendations when updating the state's building codes.

The requirement would apply only to newly constructed homes, although many homeowners are choosing to install rooftop solar panels with the help of rebate programs.

Adding solar panels would boost construction costs by $9,500 for a single-family home but save owners about $19,000 in energy and other expenses over 30 years, the Energy Commission estimated. The price of solar has dropped dramatically in recent years.

The minimum amount of solar power required by the new standards wouldn't be enough to meet all the needs of most homes. They would still have to draw some of their electricity from the power grid.

California, the most populous state, with nearly 40 million people, has positioned itself as the nationwide leader on clean energy, pushing for more electric vehicles on the roads and lower emissions from homes and commercial buildings.

"This is a very bold and visionary step that we're taking," said David Hochschild, a member of the Energy Commission.

Representatives of the construction, utility and solar industries all helped develop the new standard, and no industry groups spoke in opposition Wednesday.

But Republican legislative leaders argue Californians cannot afford to pay any more for housing in what is already an extremely expensive market.

"That's just going to drive the cost up and make California, once again, not affordable to live," Assemblyman Brian Dahle, the chamber's GOP leader, said Tuesday.

About 117,000 new single-family homes and 48,000 multi-family units will be built in 2020, the commission estimates.

The regulations include exceptions for when solar panels aren't cost-effective or feasible, such as on a home shrouded in shade. Community-shared solar generation equipment will also be an option.

California is already the nation's No. 1 market for solar installation. More than 5 million homes in the state use solar power, according to the Solar Energy Industries Association.

California has set a goal of all residential buildings being "zero net energy," meaning they produce as much energy as they consume.

"This is a step, a very important step, in a long trajectory that we have been planning for and telling the world," said Energy Commissioner Andrew McAllister.

"This is not a radical departure - it's a step in the right direction to reduce our greenhouse gas emissions and improve our air, which for many, many decades California has been doing better and better each time."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.