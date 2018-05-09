State Supreme Court Upholds State's Voter ID Law

The Oklahoma Supreme Court has upheld a voter ID law in the latest battle in the U.S. between advocates who say the laws are aimed at suppressing voter turnout, and conservatives who say the protections are needed to prevent election fraud.

The Oklahoma court's Tuesday ruling says the state constitutional amendment approved by voters in 2010 is a "reasonable" regulation and not an undue burden on voters.

Oklahoma Supreme Court ruling

The lawsuit by voter Delilah Gentges was filed in 2012 after the law took effect.

Since January 1st, voter ID laws in Texas and Alabama have been upheld while a law in Arkansas was struck down.

The Arkansas law is being enforced pending an appeal and the Alabama ruling is being appealed.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.