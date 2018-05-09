Newsom a target in last California governor debate

Hawaii's Kilauea volcano has destroyed 26 homes and spewed lava hundreds of feet into the air, leaving evacuated residents unsure how long they might be displaced

Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons have been inducted into the New Jersey Hall of Fame, but it was Bruce Springsteen who stole what could have been Meryl Streep's show

Melania Trump has launched her long-awaited first lady initiative to focus on issues that children confront. She's calling it "Be Best."

Trump, Haspel trying to convince Democrats that she's the right person to lead the CIA

Trump on his CIA choice: 'Too tough on terror' for the Dems?

Trump, Haspel trying to convince Democrats that she's the right person to lead the CIA

Trump on his CIA choice: 'Too tough on terror' for the Dems?

U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions says a 'zero-tolerance' policy toward people who enter the United States illegally may cause families to be separated while parents are prosecuted

New love was in the air on the Met gala red carpet, with fresh couples showing their unity

The Latest: New love in the air on the Met gala red carpet

New love was in the air on the Met gala red carpet, with fresh couples showing their unity

The Latest: New love in the air on the Met gala red carpet

New York's attorney general is resigning amid allegations he physically abused four women with whom he was romantically involved or had romantic interactions

A collection of artwork put together by billionaire David Rockefeller that includes pieces from Pablo Picasso, Claude Monet and Georgia O'Keeffe is going up for auction.

(Christie's Images Ltd. 2018 via AP). This photo provided by Christie's Images Ltd. 2018 shows Claude Monet's, "Nymphéas en fleur," ("Flowering Water Lilies") painted 1914-1917. The painting, part of the collection of oil-family scion David Rockefeller...

Authorities are set to resume excavation work in a wooded area northeast of Detroit for the remains of a 12-year-old girl and the bodies of up to six other girls reported missing.

(Michigan Department of Corrections via AP). In this March 6, 2017 photo released by the Michigan Department of Corrections, Arthur Ream is shown. Police are digging in woods northeast of Detroit near where the body of a 13-year-old girl who went missi...

A newly announced Republican-Conservative candidate for New York attorney general is asking who knew about the allegations that led to the downfall of Democrat Eric Schneiderman.

(AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File). FILE - In this Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2017, file photo, New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman speaks at a news conference in New York. Schneiderman, who had taken on high-profile roles as an advocate for women's issues a...

Federal authorities have charged a 27-year-old Chicago man in the shooting of an ATF agent in Chicago.

(Chicago Police Department via AP). This 2017 photo from a prior arrest provided by the Chicago Police Department, shows Ernesto Godinez. Federal authorities charged Godinez Tuesday, May 8, 2018 in the shooting of an ATF agent in Chicago last week. God...

New video shows officers joking with three black people considering suing over what they say was an excessive response to a racially motivated 911 call in Southern California.

Two purported sons of Charles Manson may be out of the running in the legal battle over the infamous cult leader's estate.

(AP Photo/Brian Melley). Matthew Lentz, who says he was fathered by convicted murderer Charles Manson at an orgy, stands outside Los Angeles Superior Court Tuesday, May 8, 2018. He carried letters he said Manson sent him from prison and hoped to show t...

Congress is asking its watchdog agency to investigate how the Pentagon handles child-on-child sex assaults on U.S. military bases.

(AP Photo/Charles Dharapak, File). FILE - This March 27, 2008, file photo, shows the Pentagon in Washington. Military officials want to limit congressional efforts to address sexual assaults among service members’ children, even as new data show the pr...

Many members of the kink community are outraged that Eric Schneiderman, in resigning as New York's attorney general, depicted his alleged violence toward several women as "role-playing and other consensual sexual activity.".

(AP Photo/Mike Groll, File). FILE - In this May 2, 2016, file photo, New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman talks to media members after Law Day at the Court of Appeals in Albany, N.Y. Schneiderman resigned from office Monday, May 7, 2018, after s...

The candidates for California sparred over issues from immigration and taxes to infidelity in the last major debate of the race for California governor.

(Aric Crabb/San Jose Mercury News-Bay Area News Group via AP). Democratic gubernatorial candidate Gavin Newsom speaks during a debate at the California Theatre, Tuesday, May 8, 2018, in San Jose, Calif.

Hawaii County officials issued mandatory evacuation orders Tuesday for any stragglers in Lanipuna Gardens to leave immediately after two new fissures opened and were emitting dangerous gases.

(Hollyn Johnson/Hawaii Tribune-Herald via AP). A fissure erupts near the intersection of Kahukai Street and Leilani Avenue in Leilani Estates, Tuesday, May 8, 2018, in Pahoa, Hawaii. Hawaii County officials issued mandatory evacuation orders for two ne...

(Aric Crabb/San Jose Mercury News-Bay Area News Group via AP). Democratic gubernatorial candidate John Chiang waves during a debate at the California Theatre, Tuesday, May 8, 2018, in San Jose, Calif.

(Aric Crabb/San Jose Mercury News-Bay Area News Group via AP). Democratic gubernatorial candidates Gavin Newsom, left, and Antonio Villaraigosa shake hands after a debate at the California Theatre, Tuesday, May 8, 2018, in San Jose, Calif.

(Aric Crabb/San Jose Mercury News-Bay Area News Group via AP). Democratic gubernatorial candidate Antonio Villaraigosa speaks during a debate at the California Theatre, Tuesday, May 8, 2018, in San Jose, Calif.

(Aric Crabb/San Jose Mercury News-Bay Area News Group via AP). Republican gubernatorial candidate Travis Allen speaks during a debate at the California Theatre, Tuesday, May 8, 2018, in San Jose, Calif.

(Aric Crabb/San Jose Mercury News-Bay Area News Group via AP). Democratic gubernatorial candidate Gavin Newsom speaks during a debate at the California Theatre, Tuesday, May 8, 2018, in San Jose, Calif.

By JONATHAN J. COOPER

Associated Press

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) - The candidates for California governor sparred - at moments intensely personally - over issues from immigration and taxes to infidelity, but the last major debate did little to fundamentally shake up the race.

Gavin Newsom, the lieutenant governor and former San Francisco mayor, entered Tuesday's debate firmly in first place and absorbed blows from his rivals from both parties seeking the second of two slots on the general election ballot. He ignored the Democrats but engaged in several tense exchanges with the Republicans.

In the tensest of them all, Republican Assemblyman Travis Allen referenced an affair Newsom had with a San Francisco staffer who was married to his friend and adviser.

"If you can't trust Gavin with his best friend's wife how can you trust him with your state?" Allen said.

Newsom shot back: "It's hard, with respect, to hear from Mr. Allen - who's a devout supporter of Donald Trump - talk about the issue of sexual harassment."

He went on to say that his actions had been wrong, but he learned and grew from the experience.

Former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa, who also faced a high-profile adultery scandal while in office, said he's tried to "make amends to my city.

"I made a mistake. I lost my marriage. I lost my family for a time," Villaraigosa said. "I took responsibility for it. My whole life I've taken responsibility for my actions."

Allen, meanwhile, dismissed a sexual harassment complaint filed against him as a minor issue ginned up by Democrats.

All the candidates are on the same ballot in the June 5 primary and the top two, regardless of party, advance to the general election in November.

The debate, held in San Jose, was the only one televised statewide. With millions of mail ballots already on their way to voters, the six leading candidates worked to distinguish themselves from the crowd and land a memorable performance. It was perhaps the last best chance for candidates trailing Newsom to break out or change the dynamics of a race that has played out largely under the radar as California's elected leaders focused on fighting Trump's agenda.

An April poll by the Public Policy Institute of California showed Newsom supported by 26 percent of likely voters. John Cox, a Republican businessman from San Diego, was second at 15 percent, followed by Villaraigosa at 13 percent and Allen at 10 percent.

Democrats John Chiang and Delaine Eastin were in the single digits while 22 percent of voters said they were undecided in the survey of the 867 likely voters. The poll had a margin of sampling error rate of 4.4 percent.

Some of the sharpest exchanges Tuesday were between the two Republicans, who are fighting over a smaller share of voters in a state where Democrats dominate.

They sparred over the gas tax, each presenting himself as the strongest opponent of a 12-cent-per-gallon increase approved last year by the Legislature.

Allen repeatedly threw out red meat to conservatives, noting that he was the only candidate who voted for President Donald Trump, urging a purge of "Bay Area liberal elites" working in state government and calling for getting rid of "leftist propaganda" in schools.

Democrats pledged to stand up to Republican President Donald Trump and provide help to the homeless while Republicans said they'd cut taxes and regulations and fight "sanctuary" policies on immigration.

Gov. Jerry Brown signed a law last year restricting when law enforcement agencies can cooperate with federal immigration authorities.

"This is federal law," Cox said. "This is like George Wallace standing in front of a school house in Alabama and saying he's not going to respect federal law."

Democrats said the state must stand up for young people who were brought to the U.S. illegally as children, who are often called "Dreamers" based on never-passed proposals in Congress known as the DREAM Act.

"I think we need to acknowledge that the Dreamers didn't come here on their own," Villaraigosa said. "They came here because their parents brought them here, and we've got to say that they have a right to have a legalized status."

Chiang, the state treasurer who has struggled in the polls, sharpened his attacks on Newsom and Villaraigosa, slamming his fellow Democrats over immigration and housing. Both former mayors have called for building 3.5 million new homes, which Chiang says is unrealistic.

Eastin, the former state schools chief, called for repealing state restrictions on rent control policies.

Newsom has declined the remaining debate invitations ahead of the primary. He was the only candidate who didn't take questions from reporters following the debate.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.