Police: Man Wounded In Tulsa Drive-By Shooting

Police are looking for whoever shot a Tulsa man who was out walking early Wednesday.

Officers say just before 1:15 a.m., police were called after the 36-year-old victim says someone in a white Kia fired shots at him, striking him once in the lower body.

Police located multiple shell casings at the scene just west of Main Street on 46th Street North.

The victim told officers he could not see who shot him. Adding, the car had tinted windows.

Police say the victim suffered what they are calling a non-life threatening wound.