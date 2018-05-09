Driver Accused Of Manslaughter, 2 Victims ID'd After Turner Turn - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

NEWS

Driver Accused Of Manslaughter, 2 Victims ID'd After Turner Turnpike Crash

Barbara Homan, 53, of Yukon, died at the scene along with her passenger Antonio Ibanez, 44, of Yukon.

Police confirm an arrest in a double fatality along the Turner Turnpike near Luther and identified the two killed in the crash. 

Barbara Homan, 53, of Yukon, died at the scene along with her passenger Antonio Ibanez, 44, of Yukon.  

The Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office identified the driver in the violent collision as 39-year-old Boyal Gurigbal Singh. 

Authorities said Singh was booked into the Oklahoma County jail on two complaints of first-degree manslaughter.

According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, several vehicles were slowing down in the eastbound lanes when a tractor-trailer plowed into them Tuesday afternoon. 

One other person involved in the crash was injured but is expected to survive. The cause of the accident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. 

News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
