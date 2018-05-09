Driver Accused Of Manslaughter, 2 Victims ID'd After Turner Turnpike Crash

Barbara Homan, 53, of Yukon, died at the scene along with her passenger Antonio Ibanez, 44, of Yukon.

Police confirm an arrest in a double fatality along the Turner Turnpike near Luther and identified the two killed in the crash.

The Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office identified the driver in the violent collision as 39-year-old Boyal Gurigbal Singh.

Authorities said Singh was booked into the Oklahoma County jail on two complaints of first-degree manslaughter.

According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, several vehicles were slowing down in the eastbound lanes when a tractor-trailer plowed into them Tuesday afternoon.

One other person involved in the crash was injured but is expected to survive. The cause of the accident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story.