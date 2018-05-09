101st Street At Jenks Middle School Reopening To Two-Way Traffic

Good news for drivers who use 101st Street between Yale and Jenks Middle School. The stretch of that road is reopening Wednesday, at least for a short time.

While the reopening will only be brief, it is still a big relief for drivers who drop off and pickup students at the middle school.

Tulsa city council member Phil Lakin posted on his Facebook page that he received a message from city engineers saying that 101st between Yale and Jenks Middle School should reopen to two-way traffic sometime Wednesday morning, so long as there's no last minute problems.

Lakin says there's still more work to do, including sidewalk construction and fixing sewer-related problems.

Lakin says crews will work on completing the project when schools close for the summer. That will result in the street going back to one-way traffic.

The councilor says the second round of construction should be finished hopefully by the fall.