'Stamp Out Hunger' Is This Saturday Across Eastern Oklahoma

The largest one-day food drive in the country is Saturday, May 12th, with donations locally helping the Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma.

Anushka Raje from the Food Bank and Rosalind Works, who is letter carrier, who will be picking up some of those donations, visited with 6 In The Morning on Wednesday.

Again, "Stamp Out Hunger" is May 12th.

You can leave non-perishable food by your mailbox by 7 a.m. to be picked up by your letter carrier.