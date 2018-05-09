Bartlesville Police Chief To Retire

Bartlesville Police Chief Tom Holland has announced he will retire July 6.

Holland has served as Police Chief since returning to law enforcement in 2007 following a 10-year career as the manager of Corporate Security Worldwide for Phillips Petroleum Co.

Holland also served as Police Chief from 1990 to 1993 before taking the job with Phillips Petroleum.

“It has been a profound honor to serve the men and women of the Bartlesville Police Department as Police Chief — not once but twice in my law enforcement career,” Holland said. “The citizens of our community are so very special and I will miss the opportunity to interact with them as their chief. I wish everyone God’s best.”

Acting City Manager Mike Bailey told the City Council on Monday that a search firm will likely be brought in to assist with finding a new chief. He said the council could be asked to consider approval of a contract with a firm at the next council meeting.

"We have some good internal candidates, but we want to make sure we bring in the best candidate pool possible," Bailey said. "We have a great job here. The chief of police of the City of Bartlesville is a very attractive position, and we want to make sure we get the best we can for our citizens."