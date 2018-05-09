Police Search For Missing Broken Arrow Man

Broken Arrow police are searching for 53-year-old Scott Edward Jirik.

The family told police that Jirik has not been heard from since the morning of May 1st.

Police say he was last known to be driving in a white 2011 Ford F-150 with Oklahoma plate: GSK-989.

If you have any information, please contact Detective D. Zumwalt at 918-451-8200 ext. 8785 or at dzumwalt@brokenarrowok.gov. Please reference case number 18-3072.