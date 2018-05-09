Closing Arguments Begin In Michael Bever Murder Trial

Jurors could begin deliberating Wednesday in Michael Bever's murder trial. He's accused of killing his parents and three of his siblings in July, 2015.

Attorneys spent the morning discussing jury instructions, which they heard around 1:00 p.m. Jury instructions are the law jurors must consider for this specific case.

After receiving instructions, jurors heard three closings arguments - first from the prosecution, then the defense, and a second closing argument from the prosecution.

During closing arguments, parts of Michael Bever's journal was read. One piece that was read said, "Once upon a time there were two brothers named Michael and Robert. They hated their family so they killed them. The end."

They said Michael also had drawn a picture of mass killer and cult leader Jim Jones and wrote "my hero" below it.

The prosecution talked about the inconsistencies between Robert's testimony and his confession to police. They said the jury has to decide whether to believe him or not.

Prosecutors said Michael is the one who started the "murderous rampage" when he distracted the surviving sister so Robert could attack her from the back. She said two people were necessary to complete the quintuple homicide, not one.

Assistant District Attorney Julie Doss told the jury Michael was fully involved in the planning of the murders. She said he gave money to buy the items, gave suggestions and was armed with three knives when he was arrested and that he admitted to stabbing his mother and two younger siblings.

The defense said Michael was a victim of his brother's mental illness with no intervention or help. And to understand what happened that night, one must understand the context of growing up inside that home of near complete isolation.

Bever's attorney said Michael was 16 going on 10 years old and got caught up in his mentally ill brother's fantasy turned reality nightmare.

During the morning discussion, the defense asked the judge to limit the district attorney's closing arguments to one hour for the first one and 30 minutes for the second one. The judge, however, said she would not set limits for either side.

Bever’s attorney also wanted the judge to instruct the jury on duress, saying Michael Bever acted under duress of his brother Robert the night of the murders.

The judge denied that request.

The defense also asked the judge to include second-degree murder and manslaughter in jury instructions, not just first degree murder, but the judge said the law did not support that.

After instructions and closing arguments, the jury will begin deliberations where they will decide if Bever is guilty or not guilty.

If they convict Bever, they jury will return to the courtroom, likely Thursday, and could hear from more witnesses on both sides. Then, they would decide a sentence - life or life without parole.

Michael Bever's older brother, Robert, pleaded guilty in their family members' deaths.

