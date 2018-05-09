GRAPHIC: OKC Police Release Body Cam Footage Of Dog Mauling - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

GRAPHIC: OKC Police Release Body Cam Footage Of Dog Mauling

OKLAHOMA CITY -

Th Oklahoma City Police Department has released body camera footage of officers responding to a horrifying dog mauling that left a woman in critical condition.

We want to warn you this video is graphic and contains bad language.

Terri Cosby, 54, was walking down Northeast 29th Street Saturday evening, when she was attacked by four pit bulls.

Officers' body cameras captured one of the pit bulls being shot to death on Saturday night by police. 

An arriving officer approached a witness and Cosby. In the video, she is on the ground where she was attacked. She was alive but unable to speak to the officer.

Officer: “Ma’am are you OK? Talk to me, talk to me.”

A man in the video told the officer the dogs attacked Cosby for 40 minutes.

The officer realized the pit bulls were still roaming the neighborhood and coming back to the victim. He quickly spotted one of them and fired multiple rounds, but the dog continued to run. Another officer fired at the same dog and it fell dead. A second dog was shot and injured, and officers continued searching for the others.

Officer: “Both of them went back there. There’s two that went back there and there’s this one.”

The two remaining pit bulls were captured and taken by animal control.

The dogs' owners told News 9 plumbers were in the backyard and did not close the gate when they left the home.

READ ALSO: Family Of Dogs That Mauled Woman Call It An 'Accident'

Oklahoma City Police are still working to determine whether charges will be filed against the dog’s owners.

Cosby is in the hospital and remains in critical condition. Her family posted a picture that shows she has lost an arm and they say doctors may have to amputate her leg.

“Her arms and legs are just destroyed,” said Ali Gaddis, victim’s sister. “Emotionally and physically it’s going to be challenging for her.”

A GoFundMe account to help with medical bills.

