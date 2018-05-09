Billboards aim to recruit teachers from Oklahoma to Texas

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) - A Texas school district is trying to recruit teachers with a billboard campaign in Oklahoma, where teacher protests about classroom funding recently closed schools across the state.

The Fort Worth Independent School District is funding the billboards in Oklahoma City, Tulsa, Norman and Stillwater. The Norman Transcript reports the billboards were revealed Monday with the message: "Your future is in a Fort Worth classroom - teacher starting salary $52,000."

Fort Worth district spokesman Clint Bond says the district is "impressed with the passion and commitment" of Oklahoma's teachers. He says the campaign is a means to tap into a pool of quality teachers and show that Fort Worth has something to offer.

Norman Public Schools Superintendent Nick Migliorino says competition from neighboring states isn't new. But he says Oklahoma has a ways to go before it can compete in the market for teachers.

Information from: The Norman Transcript, http://www.normantranscript.com

