Clarification: Los Alamos-Plutonium Future story - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Clarification: Los Alamos-Plutonium Future story

Posted: Updated:
(AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton, File). File - In this Nov., 20, 2013 file photo, after radioactive waste is vitrified and sealed in large stainless steel canisters they are stored under a five-feet of concrete in a glass waste storage building at the Sava... (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton, File). File - In this Nov., 20, 2013 file photo, after radioactive waste is vitrified and sealed in large stainless steel canisters they are stored under a five-feet of concrete in a glass waste storage building at the Sava...
(The Albuquerque Journal via AP). This undated aerial photo shows the Los Alamos National laboratory in Los Alamos, N.M. The federal agency that oversees the nation's nuclear weapons stockpile is expected this week to release a report on the best site ... (The Albuquerque Journal via AP). This undated aerial photo shows the Los Alamos National laboratory in Los Alamos, N.M. The federal agency that oversees the nation's nuclear weapons stockpile is expected this week to release a report on the best site ...

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - In a story May 9 about the future of plutonium core production at a nuclear weapons plant in New Mexico, The Associated Press reported that the Savanna River Site in South Carolina, which produced components for the nation's nuclear weapons caches, has been shuttered since the mid-20th century. The story should have made clear that only the bomb-making area of the plant has been closed, not the entire plant.

