US to decide best site option for nuclear weapons production

Trump to tell the world whether he plans to follow through on his threat to pull out of the landmark nuclear accord with Iran

US health panel that once opposed prostate screening now says it is up to men and their doctors

Former President Barack Obama is calling President Donald Trump's decision to pull out of the Iran deal a "serious mistake" that will erode America's global credibility

Trump tells the world he is pulling out of the landmark nuclear accord with Iran

Stay or go? Volcano forces choice for all in eruption zone

Iran's supreme leader chastised President Donald Trump over his decision to pull America out of the 2015 nuclear deal, while lawmakers lit a paper U.S. flag on fire inside parliament, shouting, "Death to America!"

Three Utah men have been found not guilty of raping a 9-year-old girl while her mother was smoking methamphetamine in a nearby garage.

(Rick Egan/The Salt Lake Tribune, via AP, Pool). Larson RonDeau enters the courtroom for the first day of the trial Thursday, May 3, 2018, at the Matheson Court House, in Salt Lake City. A trial started for three men accused of raping a 9-year-old Utah...

The mother of a Pennsylvania 16-year-old girl who police say was taken out of school and to Mexico by a 45-year-old man is suing him and the school, claiming she suffered financial, psychological and emotional harm.

Screening millions of blood donations for the Zika virus netted only a few infections, new study says.

(Cynthia Goldsmith/CDC via AP). FILE - This 2016 digitally-colorized electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows the Zika virus, in red, about 40 nanometers in diameter. According to a study released...

A Russian company charged as part of a conspiracy to meddle in the 2016 presidential election has pleaded not guilty in federal court in Washington.

California may start requiring solar panels on new homes and low-rise apartment buildings built after 2020. It would be the first such mandate nationwide and California's latest step to aggressively curb greenhouse gas emissions.

(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File). FILE-- In this Oct. 16, 2015 file photo a solar panel is installed on the roof of the Old Governor's Mansion State Historic Park in Sacramento, Calif. After extensive renovations, Gov. Jerry Brown and his wife, Anne G...

The federal agency that oversees the nation's nuclear weapons stockpile is expected this week to release a report on the best site option for the United States as it looks to ramp up production of the plutonium cores that trigger nuclear warheads.

(AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton, File). File - In this Nov., 20, 2013 file photo, after radioactive waste is vitrified and sealed in large stainless steel canisters they are stored under a five-feet of concrete in a glass waste storage building at the Sava...

Hawaii County officials issued mandatory evacuation orders Tuesday for any stragglers in Lanipuna Gardens to leave immediately after two new fissures opened and were emitting dangerous gases.

(Hollyn Johnson/Hawaii Tribune-Herald via AP). A fissure erupts near the intersection of Kahukai Street and Leilani Avenue in Leilani Estates, Tuesday, May 8, 2018, in Pahoa, Hawaii. Hawaii County officials issued mandatory evacuation orders for two ne...

For all of the sensational allegations in Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens' invasion-of-privacy case, the verdict may come down to the technical workings of an iPhone, the definition of "transmission," and the whereabouts of a photo that may or may not exist.

(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File). FILE - In this Jan. 20, 2018, file photo, Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens listens to a question during an interview in his office at the Capitol in Jefferson City, Mo., where discussed having an extramarital affair before ta...

Governor's trial hinges on photo that may or may not exist

Three bikers indicted on murder charges stemming from 2015 shooting involving police outside Waco restaurant, including prominent member of Bandidos motorcycle club.

Authorities are set to resume excavation work in a wooded area northeast of Detroit for the remains of a 12-year-old girl and the bodies of up to six other girls reported missing.

(Michigan Department of Corrections via AP). In this March 6, 2017 photo released by the Michigan Department of Corrections, Arthur Ream is shown. Police are digging in woods northeast of Detroit near where the body of a 13-year-old girl who went missi...

(The Albuquerque Journal via AP). This undated aerial photo shows the Los Alamos National laboratory in Los Alamos, N.M. The federal agency that oversees the nation's nuclear weapons stockpile is expected this week to release a report on the best site ...

By SUSAN MONTOYA BRYAN

Associated Press

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - The federal agency that oversees the nation's nuclear weapons stockpile is expected this week to release a report on the best site option for the United States as it looks to ramp up production of the plutonium cores that trigger nuclear warheads.

At stake are hundreds of jobs and billions of dollars in federal funding that would be needed to either revamp existing buildings or construct new factories to support the work.

New Mexico's U.S. senators have been pushing to keep the work at Los Alamos National Laboratory - the once-secret city in northern New Mexico where the atomic bomb was developed decades ago as part of the Manhattan Project. The other option would be to move it to it to the U.S. Energy Department's Savannah River Site in South Carolina, which formerly produced components for the nation's nuclear weapons cache.

Shuttered since the mid-20th century, work at the Savannah River Site since then has been primarily focused on cleanup and storage.

The mission of producing the cores has been based at Los Alamos for years but none have been produced since 2011 as the lab has been dogged by a string of safety lapses and concerns about a lack of accountability.

A team of engineering experts from within the National Nuclear Security Administration and outside professionals has been considering the two sites, which were identified as part of an earlier review that looked at the most efficient and cost effective means for making the plutonium cores.

The federal government has been tightlipped about the findings but a summary obtained last year by a watchdog group suggests that it would be most costly - possibly as much as $7.5 billion - to continue making plutonium cores at Los Alamos and that the lab might not be able to meet production goals until 2038.

The Energy Department wants to ramp up production to 80 plutonium cores a year by 2030.

U.S. Sens. Tom Udall and Martin Heinrich and Congressman Ben Ray Lujan, all New Mexico Democrats, have suggested the nuclear agency's evaluation process was flawed.

"It's hard to see how NNSA could justify uprooting and recreating the mission somewhere else will save time and money," they said in a statement issued after Los Alamos and Savannah River were identified as the options.

Greg Mello with the Los Alamos Study Group said in a recent interview with The Associated Press that Los Alamos' track record should give the Trump administration pause as it considers how to move forward.

Work at Los Alamos has been stalled by a series of mistakes, and criticism has mounted following mishandling of nuclear materials.

"In terms of safety, Los Alamos is the worst site in the complex for its arrogance and scofflaw attitude," Mello said.

In an internal memo, the lab argued last year that operations at its plutonium facility and its safety programs have undergone more than a dozen independent external reviews and that it was close to being fully operational after safety problems forced work to be suspended in 2013.

Internal government reports drafted earlier this year indicate serious and persistent safety issues still plague both Los Alamos and Savannah River, according to a recent report by the Center for Public Integrity.

Before the mission of making plutonium cores came to Los Alamos in the 1990s, there were concerns by lab officials and elected officials at the time about shifting from research and development to manufacturing. The critics included former U.S. Sen. Jeff Bingaman, D-New Mexico, who opposed expanding the lab's mission to include the production of parts for nuclear weapons.

It's only recently that the current generation of elected officials has been pushing for the work, Mello said.

"In a way that encapsulates New Mexico's whole problem - that we just haven't focused properly on what the people need and we're just slavishly devoted to these institutions that are basically colonial," he said.

In South Carolina, Gov. Henry McMaster has expressed support for moving plutonium core production to the state, as recently as an appearance in a city near Savannah River earlier this week. Earlier this year, the South Carolina Governor's Nuclear Advisory Council formally sponsored relocating pit production to Savannah River.

The site has been the planned home for a U.S. mixed-oxide fuel facility, intended to turn 34 tons of weapons-grade defense plutonium into fuel for commercial nuclear reactors, satisfying a nonproliferation agreement with Russia. But the project has been beset by years of delays and cost overruns, over which the state has several times sued the federal government.

If no decision on a site for the plutonium cores is made by the National Nuclear Security Administration and senior officials don't accept the analysis by Friday, plutonium operations will remain at Los Alamos.

___

Associated Press writer Meg Kinnard contributed to this report from Columbia, South Carolina.

