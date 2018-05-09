Christina Aguilera Announces Tulsa Performance

Grammy Award-winning performer Christina Aguilera will play Paradise Cove at River Spirit Casino in November. The singer-songwriter announced a new tour, her first since 2008, a news release states.

Her Tulsa appearance is set for November 4. Tickets go on sale May 18.

Aguilera has sold more than 43 million records worldwide and had five No. 1 singles on the Billboard Hot 100 chart over three decades - the 1990s, 2000s and 2010s.

The Liberation Tour starts September 25 in Miami and ends back in Florida at St. Petersburg November 13.