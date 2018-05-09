Owasso Police Seeking Help Identifying Suspected Thieves

Owasso Police are asking for help identifying a couple of thieves.

The two women allegedly stole over $700 worth of merchandise from an Owasso business on May 9th.

The suspects left in a red SUV.

If you can identify either of these people, or have any information regarding this incident, investigators ask that you please contact the Owasso Police Department Tipline at (918)272-COPS (2677) and reference case #2018-1245.

You can remain anonymous.