Family, Friends Of Murder Victim Struggling To Understand Why It Happened

Family and friends of Amber Collins, also known as Amber Foreman, are still reeling after the news of her death.

They say they want answers to how this happened. How someone so loved by so many could be killed by someone who knew her.

"It's really bad, and I think about her kid, and I think about everybody that's going to miss her. It's a lot," said Jarrod Barrera.

Barrera has known Amber since she was in high school and says she was like family.

"My wife hasn't went a day without crying. It's hard for me to sit here and talk about it. It's just bad," he said. "Everyone that met her, knew her and liked her."

Investigators say Amber and her friend Pricilla Ochoa were shot and killed over the weekend, while at a Cinco de Mayo party.

Rolando Morales is behind bars accused of both murders.

According to police, Morales claimed during his interview that he fought with the two women. Police say Morales claims that's why he shot them.

Friends tells us that can't be true.

"She's just always looking out for the kids first, and that's why I know the guy's lying about saying she was wanting a kid to go get alcohol, that's a lie," stated Barrera.

Amber was a mother herself and, friends say, she always put family first.

"First thing she'd do is hop on my wife's lap, with my wife screaming ‘You're too big, too big to be on my lap Amber!’ and she'd say, "I don't care. I just need to be loved.’ And my wife would love on her," Barrera said.

Now, family and friends say they don't know what's next and don't know how to accept that their Amber is gone. They also say they will be at every court hearing for the man accused of killing her.

Barrera says, "I can't forgive him or forget about it.”

Morales is in the Tulsa county jail on two complaints of first degree murder and one count of arson – for setting the victims' rental car on fire.