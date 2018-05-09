50,000 Vegas casino workers to vote on strike over contract

Trump to tell the world whether he plans to follow through on his threat to pull out of the landmark nuclear accord with Iran

US health panel that once opposed prostate screening now says it is up to men and their doctors

Former President Barack Obama is calling President Donald Trump's decision to pull out of the Iran deal a "serious mistake" that will erode America's global credibility

Trump tells the world he is pulling out of the landmark nuclear accord with Iran

Stay or go? Volcano forces choice for all in eruption zone

Iran's supreme leader chastised President Donald Trump over his decision to pull America out of the 2015 nuclear deal, while lawmakers lit a paper U.S. flag on fire inside parliament, shouting, "Death to America!"

California may start requiring solar panels on new homes and low-rise apartment buildings built after 2020. It would be the first such mandate nationwide and California's latest step to aggressively curb greenhouse gas emissions.

Three bikers indicted on murder charges stemming from 2015 shooting involving police outside Waco restaurant, including prominent member of Bandidos motorcycle club.

Authorities are set to resume excavation work in a wooded area northeast of Detroit for the remains of a 12-year-old girl and the bodies of up to six other girls reported missing.

Three Utah men have been found not guilty of raping a 9-year-old girl while her mother was smoking methamphetamine in a nearby garage.

The mother of a Pennsylvania 16-year-old girl who police say was taken out of school and to Mexico by a 45-year-old man is suing him and the school, claiming she suffered financial, psychological and emotional harm.

Screening millions of blood donations for the Zika virus netted only a few infections, new study says.

A Russian company charged as part of a conspiracy to meddle in the 2016 presidential election has pleaded not guilty in federal court in Washington.

Pennsylvania plans to use a $118 million settlement with Volkswagen over the company's cheating on emissions tests to cut air pollution.

Unionized Las Vegas casino workers will take a strike vote May 22, as their contracts are set to expire at the end of the month.

By REGINA GARCIA CANO

Associated Press

LAS VEGAS (AP) - The union representing 50,000 Las Vegas casino employees whose contracts will expire at the end of the month announced Wednesday the workers are set to vote on whether to strike, a move that could cripple the city.

The Culinary Union will hold the strike vote May 22 at a university arena near the Las Vegas Strip. A majority of yes votes would allow the union's negotiators to call for a strike at any time starting June 1.

"On May 22, thousands of union members will show casino employers that workers are going to fight for security and that they are not going to be left behind as companies are making record profits and getting windfall tax breaks," Geoconda Arguello-Kline, the union's secretary-treasurer, said in a statement.

A strike would empty 34 casino-hotels on the Strip and in downtown Las Vegas of kitchen employees, food and cocktail servers, housekeepers and other workers key to running a resort.

The workers' existing contracts will expire at midnight May 31. Negotiations for new five-year contracts began in February.

Arguello-Kline previously told The Associated Press the group planned to negotiate with companies to protect existing benefits, increase wages, protect job security against the increasing adoption of technology at hotel-casinos, and to strengthen language against sexual harassment. The union has asked casino operators to give every housekeeper a so-called "panic button," a wireless device that can alert managers if they are in a threatening situation.

MGM Resorts International and Caesars Entertainment operate more than half of the properties that would be affected by a strike.

"MGM Resorts and the Culinary and Bartenders Unions have always been great partners," MGM said in a statement Wednesday. "We have issues to address, but we're confident we will find mutually beneficial solutions to all our contract issues."

Richard Broome, executive vice president of communications and government relations for Caesars, said the company will continue to negotiate in good faith with the union and is optimistic that it "will achieve a good settlement before the current contract expires at the end of this month."

Both companies previously said they would work with the union to equip housekeepers at their Las Vegas casino-resorts with the panic buttons.

The last citywide strike vote took place in 2002, when the overwhelming majority of 25,000 workers voted in favor of authorizing a strike. A deal was reached before a strike was called.

Carlos Martinez, a pantry worker at the MGM-operated Mirage casino-resort, said he plans to vote in favor of a strike because workers won't allow companies to outsource their "jobs to robots."

"Technology can be assistive in the workplace, but workers should have a voice in that and additional job training," he said in a statement. "The company needs to invest in human capital and treat us with dignity."

A citywide strike last happened in 1984 and lasted 67 days. Union members lost an estimated $75 million in wages and benefits, while the city lost a like amount in lifeblood tourism revenue. Millions more were lost in gambling income.

___

Follow Regina Garcia Cano on Twitter at https://twitter.com/reginagarciakNO

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.