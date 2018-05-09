11 Officers, Fire Investigator Join Broken Arrow Police Department

Broken Arrow now has several new officers within its police department.

Eleven officers and one fire investigator officially joined the force Wednesday night.

The graduation was a special one as the academy had its first ever Broken Arrow Fire Department employee.

Recruits went through an application and interview process before getting selected. They then go through a six-month training phase where they learn laws, ordinances and firearm training.

The Broken Arrow Police Department has more than 140 officers on the force.