Wagoner County Deputy Cleans Up Illegal Dump Site To Protect Lakegoers

A Wagoner County deputy is being praised for going above and beyond by personally cleaning up a large, illegal trash pile before it could get into Fort Gibson Lake.

The Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office says that on Monday, May 7, a concerned citizen contacted DEQ Deputy Michelle Casady about illegal dumping.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, when Casady responded, she found a large amount of trash just south of the Toppers boat docks.

They say Casady decided to clean the area herself before any flooding could have carried debris into Fort Gibson Lake and possibly injure someone.

She is being credited for personally removing tires, glass, nails, barbed wire, scrap metal, and numerous other items.

Authorities say the trash pile was big enough that Casady had to hook up a trailer used by the Sheriff’s Office road crew.

Sheriff Chris Elliott says “he is proud of Deputy Casady in her efforts. She went above and beyond by personally cleaning up the trash so that Fort Gibson lake did not become polluted by the debris.”

The Sheriff’s Office has not yet been able to identify the person or people responsible for dumping the trash. If you have any information, they ask that you contact the Wagoner County tip line at (918)485-7799.