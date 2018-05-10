Section Of Tulsa's IDL Closed Briefly After Diesel Fuel Spill

A diesel fuel spill closed at least one lane and several on ramps to Tulsa's Inner Dispersal Loop for several hours Wednesday evening.

The Tulsa Fire Department says just before 7:45 p.m., a truck broke an axle, causing the rupture of the truck's fuel tank and spilling the diesel on the westbound north leg of the IDL.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol closed the westbound on and off ramps at Cincinnati and Detroit while crews cleaned up the spilled fuel.

The ramps were reopened Thursday at 12:30 a.m.