GRDA Officer Shoots Man In Tahlequah

TAHLEQUAH, Oklahoma -

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened around 4 a.m. Thursday in Tahlequah. 

The man who was shot has been identified as Marcus Allen Stopp, 25. He's expected to be OK.

Grand River Dam Authority spokesman Justin Alberty says one of their officers witnessed Stopp stealing a bread truck in Tahlequah and attempted to stop it.

After a short chase, Alberty says the pursuit ended when the truck ran off Park Hill Road into a field just south of Highway 62.  

Alberty said the man jumped out of the truck and starting running and that is when the GRDA officer fired shots at the man, hitting him at least once.

OSBI agents later said Stopp did not fire a shot, and they haven't confirmed whether or not he was armed. The GRDA officer fired a single shot, OSBI told News On 6.

A neighbor said she woke up because of the sirens and then heard a popping noise when the gunfire started. She also said a helicopter came in to pick up the Stopp. OSBI has cleared the scene but they are still conducting their investigation.

Stopp was shot in the neck and has been treated and released from the hospital, authorities said.

He's now in the Cherokee County Jail.

