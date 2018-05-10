Ex-NFL player: Police fabricated evidence for gun charge

Former President Barack Obama is calling President Donald Trump's decision to pull out of the Iran deal a "serious mistake" that will erode America's global credibility

Former President Barack Obama is calling President Donald Trump's decision to pull out of the Iran deal a "serious mistake" that will erode America's global credibility

Trump tells the world he is pulling out of the landmark nuclear accord with Iran

Trump tells the world he is pulling out of the landmark nuclear accord with Iran

Stay or go? Volcano forces choice for all in eruption zone

Stay or go? Volcano forces choice for all in eruption zone

Stay or go? Volcano forces choice for all in eruption zone

Stay or go? Volcano forces choice for all in eruption zone

Iran's supreme leader chastised President Donald Trump over his decision to pull America out of the 2015 nuclear deal, while lawmakers lit a paper U.S. flag on fire inside parliament, shouting, "Death to America!"

Iran's supreme leader chastised President Donald Trump over his decision to pull America out of the 2015 nuclear deal, while lawmakers lit a paper U.S. flag on fire inside parliament, shouting, "Death to America!"

Iran's top leader, lawmakers lash out at US on nuclear deal

Iran's top leader, lawmakers lash out at US on nuclear deal

Surveillance video shows an 11-year-old girl jumping out of a carjacked SUV in suburban Chicago as her father tries to stop a car driven by the carjacker's accomplice

Surveillance video shows an 11-year-old girl jumping out of a carjacked SUV in suburban Chicago as her father tries to stop a car driven by the carjacker's accomplice

President Donald Trump has signed an executive order to promote the hiring of military spouses throughout the federal government

President Donald Trump has signed an executive order to promote the hiring of military spouses throughout the federal government

Geologists warn that Hawaii's Kilauea volcano could erupt explosively and send boulders, rocks and ash into the air around its summit in the coming weeks

Geologists warn that Hawaii's Kilauea volcano could erupt explosively and send boulders, rocks and ash into the air around its summit in the coming weeks

Back from captivity, 3 Korean-Americans detained in North Korea receive wee-hours welcome from Trump

Back from captivity, 3 Korean-Americans detained in North Korea receive wee-hours welcome from Trump

A Russian company charged as part of a conspiracy to meddle in the 2016 presidential election has pleaded not guilty in federal court in Washington.

A Russian company charged as part of a conspiracy to meddle in the 2016 presidential election has pleaded not guilty in federal court in Washington.

The state auditor has released numerous findings against Ohio's then-largest online charter school, the Electronic Classroom of Tomorrow.

The state auditor has released numerous findings against Ohio's then-largest online charter school, the Electronic Classroom of Tomorrow.

Former NFL linebacker Khaseem Greene has filed suit against a New Jersey town's police department and a county prosecutor's office, saying they knew a shooter had lied about Greene giving him a weapon but charged him anyway.

Former NFL linebacker Khaseem Greene has filed suit against a New Jersey town's police department and a county prosecutor's office, saying they knew a shooter had lied about Greene giving him a weapon but charged...

Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens' administration is pumping out news releases about government business as Greitens' sits in court for the start of his criminal trial.

Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens' administration is pumping out news releases about government business as Greitens' sits in court for the start of his criminal trial.

(David Carson/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP). Flanked by security guards, Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens, center, arrives at court for jury selection in his felony invasion of privacy trial, Thursday, May 10, 2018, in St. Louis. Greitens is accused of ta...

(David Carson/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP). Flanked by security guards, Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens, center, arrives at court for jury selection in his felony invasion of privacy trial, Thursday, May 10, 2018, in St. Louis. Greitens is accused of ta...

The Latest: Greitens' staff carries on as he goes to court

The Latest: Greitens' staff carries on as he goes to court

Hawaii's Kilauea volcano could soon send rocks and ash shooting out of its summit crater.

Hawaii's Kilauea volcano could soon send rocks and ash shooting out of its summit crater.

(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong). Visitors take pictures as Kilauea's summit crater glows red in Volcanoes National Park, Hawaii, Wednesday, May 9, 2018. Geologists warned Wednesday that Hawaii's Kilauea volcano could erupt explosively and send boulders, rocks a...

(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong). Visitors take pictures as Kilauea's summit crater glows red in Volcanoes National Park, Hawaii, Wednesday, May 9, 2018. Geologists warned Wednesday that Hawaii's Kilauea volcano could erupt explosively and send boulders, rocks a...

Democrats on the House intelligence committee have released more than 3,500 Facebook ads that were created or promoted by a Russian internet agency.

Democrats on the House intelligence committee have released more than 3,500 Facebook ads that were created or promoted by a Russian internet agency.

A Yale administrator says the university police officers who responded to a call about a black graduate student who had fallen asleep in the common area of a campus residence admonished the white student who reported it.

A Yale administrator says the university police officers who responded to a call about a black graduate student who had fallen asleep in the common area of a campus residence admonished the white student who...

Kevin Kamenetz, a Democratic candidate for governor of Maryland and a longtime leader in local politics, has died.

Kevin Kamenetz, a Democratic candidate for governor of Maryland and a longtime leader in local politics, has died.

(AP Photo/Brian Witte, File). FILE - In this Sept. 18, 2017, file photo, Baltimore County Executive Kevin Kamenetz announces he is joining the race for governor in Towson, Md. Kamenetz is running in a crowded Democratic primary. News outlets cite a rel...

(AP Photo/Brian Witte, File). FILE - In this Sept. 18, 2017, file photo, Baltimore County Executive Kevin Kamenetz announces he is joining the race for governor in Towson, Md. Kamenetz is running in a crowded Democratic primary. News outlets cite a rel...

Three bikers indicted on murder charges stemming from 2015 shooting involving police outside Waco restaurant, including prominent member of Bandidos motorcycle club.

Three bikers indicted on murder charges stemming from 2015 shooting involving police outside Waco restaurant, including prominent member of Bandidos motorcycle club.

Texas biker accused of killing man who was shot by police

Texas biker accused of killing man who was shot by police

(Robert Cohen/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP). Members of the St. Louis streets department unload barricades on the Chestnut Street side of the Civil Courts building in St. Louis, Mo., on Wednesday, May 9, 2018, in advance of Thursday's start of jury s...

(Robert Cohen/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP). Members of the St. Louis streets department unload barricades on the Chestnut Street side of the Civil Courts building in St. Louis, Mo., on Wednesday, May 9, 2018, in advance of Thursday's start of jury s...

Jury to be picked for Greitens' trial stemming from affair

Jury to be picked for Greitens' trial stemming from affair

By DAVID PORTER

Associated Press

ELIZABETH, N.J. (AP) - Authorities manufactured evidence to pursue a gun charge against a former NFL linebacker even after another man admitted lying about getting a weapon from the player, a lawsuit alleges.

The Elizabeth police department and Union County prosecutor's office "willfully ignored and were deliberately indifferent to overwhelming evidence" that Khaseem Greene hadn't provided the weapon used in a shooting outside a nightclub in Elizabeth in December 2016.

The lawsuit filed Tuesday accuses the defendants of "simultaneously manufacturing and fabricating false evidence in order to charge Plaintiff with a crime he did not commit."

Greene is an Elizabeth native who was a Big East defensive player of the year while at Rutgers. He appeared in a total of 25 games for the Chicago Bears in the 2013 and 2014 seasons, starting six games at linebacker.

The lawsuit charges numerous counts including civil rights violations, false arrest and imprisonment, malicious prosecution, negligence and defamation. It seeks unspecified punitive and compensatory damages, including for past and future economic loss.

It also seeks the appointment of an independent monitor to oversee the Elizabeth police department.

According to the lawsuit, the man charged with the shooting, a career criminal with more than 20 prior arrests and six felony convictions, admitted he lied about getting the gun from Greene during an interview with police after his arrest in late December 2016.

Nevertheless, authorities went ahead and charged Greene, citing surveillance video that allegedly showed Greene handing the gun to the man, Jason Sanders. No such video existed, the lawsuit alleges.

A gun charge against Greene was dropped in July 2017 after an audio recording surfaced of Sanders telling detectives he lied about Greene's involvement in the shooting.

The Kansas City Chiefs released Greene in May of last year, the day charges against him were reported.

Greene last August said the legal trouble has been "probably the toughest time of my life" and has been "very hard emotionally and mentally."

"People started looking at me differently and accusing me of being this thug, this monster, and all of it was false," he said by phone.

The suit names the Elizabeth Police Department and the Union County Prosecutor's Office as well as individuals in both offices.

Messages seeking comment left with the agencies weren't immediately returned.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.