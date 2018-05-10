Maryland gubernatorial candidate, county exec dies at 60

Former President Barack Obama is calling President Donald Trump's decision to pull out of the Iran deal a "serious mistake" that will erode America's global credibility

Trump tells the world he is pulling out of the landmark nuclear accord with Iran

Stay or go? Volcano forces choice for all in eruption zone

Iran's supreme leader chastised President Donald Trump over his decision to pull America out of the 2015 nuclear deal, while lawmakers lit a paper U.S. flag on fire inside parliament, shouting, "Death to America!"

Iran's top leader, lawmakers lash out at US on nuclear deal

Surveillance video shows an 11-year-old girl jumping out of a carjacked SUV in suburban Chicago as her father tries to stop a car driven by the carjacker's accomplice

President Donald Trump has signed an executive order to promote the hiring of military spouses throughout the federal government

Geologists warn that Hawaii's Kilauea volcano could erupt explosively and send boulders, rocks and ash into the air around its summit in the coming weeks

Back from captivity, 3 Korean-Americans detained in North Korea receive wee-hours welcome from Trump

A Russian company charged as part of a conspiracy to meddle in the 2016 presidential election has pleaded not guilty in federal court in Washington.

A Yale administrator says the university police officers who responded to a call about a black graduate student who had fallen asleep in the common area of a campus residence admonished the white student who reported it.

Kevin Kamenetz, a Democratic candidate for governor of Maryland and a longtime leader in local politics, has died.

(AP Photo/Brian Witte, File). FILE - In this Sept. 18, 2017, file photo, Baltimore County Executive Kevin Kamenetz announces he is joining the race for governor in Towson, Md. Kamenetz is running in a crowded Democratic primary. News outlets cite a rel...

Three bikers indicted on murder charges stemming from 2015 shooting involving police outside Waco restaurant, including prominent member of Bandidos motorcycle club.

Texas biker accused of killing man who was shot by police

(Robert Cohen/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP). Members of the St. Louis streets department unload barricades on the Chestnut Street side of the Civil Courts building in St. Louis, Mo., on Wednesday, May 9, 2018, in advance of Thursday's start of jury s...

Jury to be picked for Greitens' trial stemming from affair

Hawaii's Kilauea volcano could soon send rocks and ash shooting out of its summit crater.

(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong). Visitors take pictures as Kilauea's summit crater glows red in Volcanoes National Park, Hawaii, Wednesday, May 9, 2018. Geologists warned Wednesday that Hawaii's Kilauea volcano could erupt explosively and send boulders, rocks a...

The state auditor has released numerous findings against Ohio's then-largest online charter school, the Electronic Classroom of Tomorrow.

Democrats on the House intelligence committee have released more than 3,500 Facebook ads that were created or promoted by a Russian internet agency.

Former NFL linebacker Khaseem Greene has filed suit against a New Jersey town's police department and a county prosecutor's office, saying they knew a shooter had lied about Greene giving him a weapon but charged him anyway.

Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens' administration is pumping out news releases about government business as Greitens' sits in court for the start of his criminal trial.

(David Carson/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP). Flanked by security guards, Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens, center, arrives at court for jury selection in his felony invasion of privacy trial, Thursday, May 10, 2018, in St. Louis. Greitens is accused of ta...

The Latest: Greitens' staff carries on as he goes to court

By DAVID McFADDEN

Associated Press

TOWSON, Md. (AP) - Kevin Kamenetz, a Democratic candidate for governor of Maryland and longtime leader in local politics, died early Thursday at age 60.

Kamenetz, Baltimore County's two-term executive, died following a cardiac arrest, according to a news release from Baltimore County authorities.

Kamenetz was at home in Owings Mills when he awoke around 2 a.m., complaining of feeling ill, the news release said. He was hospitalized at St. Joseph Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 3:22 a.m.

"This morning everyone is just shocked," said Elise Armacost, a Baltimore County Fire Department spokeswoman who said she had known Kamenetz for nearly 25 years. "It is a sudden, unexpected death," she said.

After beginning his public service career as a prosecutor in the Baltimore City State's Attorney's Office, Kamenetz was elected in 1994 to the Baltimore County Council, where he served four terms. He was a former president of the Maryland Association of Counties and the Baltimore Metropolitan Council.

He was first elected county executive in 2010 and re-elected in 2014.

A native of Baltimore County, he attended Johns Hopkins University and the University of Baltimore School of Law. He is survived by his wife, Jill Kamenetz, and two teenage sons.

Kamenetz was one of seven candidates vying for the Democratic nomination in the June primary to oppose Republican Gov. Larry Hogan this fall. He had chosen Montgomery County Councilmember Valerie Ervin as his running mate.

Sean Naron, Kamenetz's campaign spokesman, said Kamenetz had been at a candidate forum Wednesday night where he was in good spirits.

Todd Eberly, a political science professor at St. Mary's College of Maryland, described Kamenetz as one of the top three Democratic contenders in the race, along with Rushern Baker and Ben Jealous. Kamenetz's sudden death "has the potential to dramatically reshape the race" because many of his supporters may now look to the other four candidates, Eberly said.

Condolences from political leaders began rolling in after the news broke Thursday morning.

"He was a dedicated public servant in Baltimore County for more than two decades, and we join with the citizens of Baltimore County and all Marylanders in mourning," Gov. Hogan said in a statement. The governor ordered state flags to fly at half-staff.

Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh called Kamenetz a "friend and a supporter who always gave good advice" and championed the city.

Kamenetz's campaign touted his track record on education and the environment, highlighting a $1.3 billion investment in public education and the renovation or construction of 90 schools. On his campaign website, he also emphasized his fiscal policies, which he said resulted in no tax increases or government furloughs or layoffs during the Great Recession.

During Kamenetz' tenure leading Baltimore County, the suburban county ringing the city of Baltimore underwent some growing pains. Swaths of the county made a transition from a traditional suburban area to a more congested one with some urban characteristics. Housing costs ticked up and the division between the county's well-off residents and low-income families grew.

Eberly said Kamenentz took those challenges seriously and committed the county to expanding the availability of affordable housing options and acceptance of federal housing vouchers by landlords in an effort to expand opportunities.

"He did not shy away from controversial or politically unpopular issues if he believed that addressing them was the right thing to do," Eberly said.

In a recent interview with The Baltimore Sun, Kamenetz described himself as impatient and direct but said public service demands urgency.

"I have always been the person who will look you in the eye and tell you the truth. I think that's what we need from our elected officials," he told the newspaper.

Administrative officer Fred Homan will serve as acting county executive until the council votes on a replacement to serve the remainder of the term.

___

Associated Press writer Sarah Rankin in Richmond, Virginia, contributed to this report.

___

This story has been updated to correct the spelling of the community where Kamenetz lived. It is Owings Mills.

