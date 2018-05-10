Yale: Officers admonished white student for calling police - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Yale: Officers admonished white student for calling police

Posted: Updated:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) - A Yale administrator says the university police officers who responded to a call about a black graduate student who had fallen asleep in the common area of a campus residence admonished the white student who reported it.

Yale Vice President for Student Life Kimberly Goff-Crews said in a statement Thursday that the officers interviewed both students and then told the complaining student that the other woman had every right to be there.

The black student, Lolade Siyonbola, posted two videos of Monday's encounter on social media showing police interviewing her for more than 15 minutes. She told police she had fallen asleep while working on a paper.

Goff-Crews said administrators and the Yale police chief are planning listening sessions with students in the months ahead to address the episode.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.