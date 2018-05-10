Oklahoma Flu-Related Deaths Now Number 283, Weekly Flu Report States

The Oklahoma Department of Health reports no new flu deaths have taken place between May 2 and May 8, 2018. However, the total number of deaths attributed to flu-related causes has risen by two.

Last week, 283 deaths were reported in the Oklahoma State Department of Health's weekly flu summary. This week, that number is 285.

Hospitalizations with positive influenza tests are now numbered at 4,737.

Influenza is a highly contagious respiratory illness caused by a virus which is spread by infected people coughing, sneezing or touching a surface handled by others. Its impact can be severe in some cases, especially among seniors, young children, pregnant women and people with underlying medical conditions, according to the CDC.

The CDC states the best way to prevent the flu is to get vaccinated.