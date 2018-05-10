Harrah Man Arrested, Accused Of Killing Dogs To Punish Daughter - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Harrah Man Arrested, Accused Of Killing Dogs To Punish Daughter

By LeighAnne Manwarren, News9.com
OKLAHOMA COUNTY -

A Harrah man was arrested after his daughter said he shot and killed two dogs to punish her, according to the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office.

Jeffrey Don Edwards, 35, was arrested on complaints of cruelty to animals and possession of a firearm.

Deputies were called about 7:30 a.m. Tuesday to a home in the 18600 block of NE 36 Street.

A 17-year-old girl said she came home after staying with her mother and asked her father where her two dogs were. She said her father's friend told her, "Your dad shot your dogs."

The girl told deputies that her father was upset with her on Monday night because she did not wash the dishes or have the house cleaned before she went to her mother's house.

The two deceased dogs, a golden retriever and a Plott hound mix, were found in a wooded area near the North Canadian River. 

Deputies said they found puddles of dried blood in a pickup bed and tire tracks that led into the wooded area southwest of the residence.

Edwards, who was a convicted felon, was taken to the Oklahoma County Jail. 

